CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

At Dubai’s Expo, the world’s problematic politics loom

By ISABEL DEBRE - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran wants you to put politics aside and marvel over its ornate carpets. Syria wants you to forget about its brutal war and learn about the world’s first alphabet. Yemen, on the brink of famine, is very excited about its honey and coffee. Welcome...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dubai's Expo opens, bringing first World Fair to the Mideast

After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East s first ever World Fair opened on Friday in Dubai with hopes the months-long extravaganza draws both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape.Named Expo 2020, the event was postponed by a year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus last year. While that could have an impact on how many people flock to the United Arab Emirates, the six-month-long exhibition offers Dubai a momentous opportunity to showcase its unique East-meets-West appeal as a place where all are welcome for business.Not long ago,...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Tourism Minister Razvozov to Open Israeli Pavilion at Dubai’s Expo 2020

The Israel Minister of Tourism, Yoel Razvozov, will open the Israeli Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on October 7, 2021. The Minister will be joined by the Ministry of Tourism Director-General Amir Halevi and other representatives from the Tourism Ministry who will hold a series of professional meetings with senior tourism industry officials in the UAE. The Israel Tourism Minister is expected to meet with his counterpart, to strengthen bilateral ties. Minister Razvozov will discuss cooperation in a range of areas, including, among others: encouraging investment, cooperation in the field of tourism, and marketing regional vacation packages, mainly for tourists from the East. Ministry officials will also hold a range of meetings with airline representatives about opening new routes into Israel and expanding existing routes.
MIDDLE EAST
fox5dc.com

Expo 2020 Dubai: Middle East's 1st World Fair opens after pandemic delay

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - The Middle East’s first-ever World Fair opened on Friday in Dubai, called Expo 2020, following years of planning, billions of dollars spent and a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The months-long event showcases the world’s greatest innovations, including the latest technology, and serves...
WORLD
WDBO

Amid turmoil, Afghanistan pavilion arrives at Dubai's Expo

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — When Afghanistan's president was killed in a communist coup in 1978 and the country plunged into violent chaos, Mohammed Omer Rahimy bundled up his family’s treasures and fled to Vienna. More than 40 years later, amid yet another violent upheaval in his home...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Famine#United Arab Emirates#Ap#Taliban
loc.gov

Thomas Jefferson’s Quran at the World Expo in Dubai

Thomas Jefferson’s copy of the Quran, one of the treasures of the Library, is making its first-ever appearance in the Middle East this month, debuting at the glittering World Expo in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Jefferson’s English translation of the Islamic holy book is one of the stars...
RELIGION
AFP

Fast-rising politician pushes rebirth of war-scarred Iraqi city

With a five-star hotel, malls and other real estate projects, the Iraqi city of Ramadi, ruined by more than a decade of war, is witnessing a construction boom led by the parliamentary speaker. Mohammed al-Halbussi, trained as a civil engineer and who cultivates an image of dynamism, hails from the province of Anbar and is hoping to be re-elected in the October 10 national poll. Supporters say the vote here will be akin to a plebiscite in favour of a new term for Halbussi, and his movement, whom they credit for pushing Ramadi's nascent economic revival after it was left in rubble following the battle to defeat the Islamic State (IS) group. Sunni Muslim majority Ramadi is the capital of Anbar, a vast desert province west of Baghdad that covers a third of the country and extends to the borders with Syria, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Israel opens its pavilion with big bash at Dubai's Expo 2020

Israel ceremonially opened its gleaming pavilion at the world's fair in Dubai on Thursday, over a year after normalizing ties with the United Arab Emirates and amid a pandemic that has disrupted much of the tourist and cultural exchanges promised by the U.S.-brokered accords. The pavilion's arch — chock-full of flashy videos promoting Israel's windmills, high-tech advances and historic sights — came to life as night fell. Zany Hebrew music played and patriotic balloons floated — all within eyesight of the Palestinian pavilion nearby.The Palestinian pavilion has not officially opened its doors at Expo 2020, and employees have reported...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

UK High Court finds that Dubai ruler hacked ex-wife's phone

The ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum hacked the phones of his ex-wife Princess Haya and her attorneys during the legal battle over custody of their two children, Britain’s High Court found Wednesday.Sheikh Mohammed, who is also vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, gave his “express or implied authority” to hack the phones of the princess and her attorneys using Pegasus spyware produced by NSO Group of Israel, the court said. The software is licensed exclusively to nation states for use by their security services.NSO has been at the center...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Middle East
AFP

Iraq: Oil-rich and ravaged by conflict

Iraq, which on Sunday holds legislative elections, is oil-rich but has been ravaged by wars and conflicts since the 1980s. During ancient times, the lands now comprising Iraq were known as Mesopotamia -- meaning land "Between the Rivers", the Tigris and the Euphrates.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

US envoy on Yemen returns as UN drops abuse probe

The US envoy on Yemen on Friday started a fresh peace bid that includes a stop in Saudi Arabia, which succeeded in scuttling a UN-backed probe into abuses in the conflict. "We remain deeply concerned by credible reporting of human rights violations and abuses in Yemen by all parties to the conflict, including the unlawful recruitment or use of child soldiers, torture, sexual violence and the use of starvation as a weapon of war."
WORLD
Frankfort Times

EXPLAINER: Why do Iraq's elections matter to the world?

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq's elections on Sunday come with enormous challenges: Iraq’s economy has been battered by years of conflict, endemic corruption and more recently, the coronavirus pandemic. State institutions are failing, the country’s infrastructure is crumbling. Powerful paramilitary groups increasingly threaten the authority of the state, and hundreds of thousands of people are still displaced from the years of war against the Islamic State group.
MIDDLE EAST
Frankfort Times

US official: American, Taliban officials to talk on evacuees

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials will meet with senior Taliban officials on Saturday and Sunday for talks aimed at easing the evacuations of foreign citizens and at-risk Afghans from Afghanistan, a U.S. official said Friday. The focus of talks in Doha, Qatar, would be holding Afghanistan's Taliban leaders to commitments...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Iran-SKorea row worsens over oil billions frozen by US sanctions

A row between Iran and South Korea is intensifying, with Tehran threatening legal action unless Seoul releases more than $7 billion in funds for oil shipments frozen because of US sanctions. The Islamic republic was South Korea's third-largest Middle Eastern trade partner before the United States unilaterally withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers and reimposed crippling sanctions. Iran had been a key oil supplier to resource-poor South Korea and in turn imported industrial equipment, household appliances and vehicle spare parts from Seoul. "We have $7.8 billion of our money blocked in South Korean banks," said Iranian lawmaker Alireza Salimi, who is involved with the case.
ECONOMY
The Independent

State TV says Iranian speedboats intercepted US Navy vessel

Iran’s state TV reported Thursday that speedboats belonging to the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard have intercepted a U.S. vessel in the Persian Gulf A U.S. Navy spokesman said he was not aware of any such encounter at sea over the past days. The region remains on edge over Iran’s escalating nuclear program. Talks in Vienna to revive Tehran’s now-tattered 2015 accord with world powers have stalled since June, with no date set for their resumption.Thursday’s Iranian report aired footage that the TV said was filmed from one of the Guard speedboats. It shows a vessel with the U.S....
MILITARY
buffalonynews.net

Terminus' Robots Welcome Expo 2020 Dubai's First Wave of Visitors

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Expo 2020 Dubai's star-studded Opening Ceremony was streamed live across the globe to kick off the six-month long mega event, giving everyone the chance to participate in the mind-blowing spectacle, wherever they might be. To highlight the diversity and inclusion of...
TECHNOLOGY
WGN News

IS bomber kills 46 inside Afghan mosque, challenges Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Islamic State suicide bomber struck at a mosque packed with Shiite Muslim worshippers in northern Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 46 people and wounding dozens in the latest security challenge to the Taliban as they transition from insurgency to governance. In its claim of responsibility, the region’s IS affiliate […]
MIDDLE EAST
Frankfort Times

French envoy to Australia: Deceitful sub deal raises risks

PARIS (AP) — France’s ambassador to Australia says Australian officials lied to his face and raised the risk of confrontation in Asia by crafting a secret submarine deal with the United States and Britain that undermined trust in democratic alliances. France is determined to protect its interests in the Indo-Pacific...
CHINA
hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy