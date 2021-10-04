Dreary start to the first full week of October

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Fall is definitely here and it will feel like it this week. Keep those umbrellas handy. Dreary. That’s how Monday can be summed up. We’re looking at a slow-moving system that is going to drag its feet moving across our region. Rain chances stay scattered, but fairly high, so keep your rain gear ready to go. Highs will top out in the mid-70s this afternoon under mainly cloudy skies. Some sun could try to peek through at times though.