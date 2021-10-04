CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

UK to study Pandora tax revelations - finance minister Sunak

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ALc0b_0cGHAFN100

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said the country’s tax officials would look at a leak of financial documents that was published by news organizations that allegedly tie world leaders to concealed wealth.

“I’ve seen these things overnight as well and it’s obviously tough for me to comment on them specifically given they’ve only just emerged, and of course HMRC will look through those to see if there’s anything we can learn,” Sunak told Sky News.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Pandora Papers: UK leads the world in tax transparency, says Sunak

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, says tax officials will look into a huge leak of financial documents that have revealed the secret offshore wealth of world leaders, politicians and billionaires. Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Sunak was asked if it was a source of shame...
ECONOMY
Reuters

G7 finance ministers make some progress on tax deal, UK says

LONDON (Reuters) - Finance ministers from the Group of Seven made some progress on Wednesday at reaching a joint position on a landmark global corporate tax deal, days before it needs to win over a wider international audience, Britain's finance ministry said. Britain - which chairs the G7 this year - brokered an outline agreement in June on a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15% and measures to squeeze more money out of tech giants such as Amazon, Google and Facebook.
ECONOMY
investing.com

UK finance minister: Fix public finances before cutting taxes

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday that tax cuts could only come once public finances had been put on a sustainable footing. Last month the government set out plans to raise taxes on workers, employers and some investors to try to fix a health and social care funding crisis, angering some in his governing party by breaking election promises.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

UK's Sunak: Grappling with supply chain challenges

The UK finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday that his government is looking at other things we could be doing to ease supply chain problems. “We want to be pragmatic about immigration to ease supply chain problems.”. “Tax officials will look at pandora tax revelations to see what we...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Finance Minister#Sky News#British#Hmrc
The Independent

Conservative conference: Rishi Sunak declines to rule out further tax hikes

Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, has declined to rule out a hike in income tax ahead of the next election or whether the government will allow councils to increase bills in order to pay for social care.It comes after the Local Government Association (LGA) warned that council tax may have to rise to plug a black hole in social care, claiming that authorities in England face extra cost pressures of almost £8 billion by 2024/5 “just to keep vital local services running at today’s levels”.Boris Johnson is also “acutely aware” of the state of local authorities’ finances – depleted during the...
INCOME TAX
wkzo.com

UK’s Sunak says he does not want more tax increases

LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday he and Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not want to raise taxes again after a recent increase in social security contributions to help fund the health service and social care. “We made the difficult decision that we did and...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Sunak: I will only cut taxes once nation’s finances are repaired

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has faced pressure from within the Tory ranks to ease the historically high tax burden. Rishi Sunak has told Tory activists that he would only consider cutting taxes once the public finances are on a “sustainable footing” following the coronavirus crisis. The Chancellor, who has faced criticism...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Telegraph

Monday evening UK news briefing: Rishi Sunak refuses to rule out tax rises at Tory party conference

Woman's desperation | A driver en route to her sick mother in hospital issued an anguished plea to climate protesters as they blocked more roads. Members of Insulate Britain stopped traffic on four busy roads in London this morning, where members of the public took the law into their own hands by dragging the demonstrators out of the road to allow cars to pass through. The woman's message to the activists appeared to sum up the feelings of many motorists caught up in the chaos.
U.K.
The Guardian

Wednesday briefing: Pandora Papers revelations continue

Hello, Warren Murray aiming to put you a step ahead. Ben Elliot, the Conservative party’s embattled co-chair, jointly owned a secret offshore film financing company that indirectly benefited from more than £120,000 of UK tax credits. The revelation Elliot has a British Virgin Islands-based company – which he owns with Ben Goldsmith, the brother of the Tory peer and minister Zac – will raise fresh questions for the businessman, whose courting of ultra-wealthy but controversial political donors has already provoked widespread criticism.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Sausage wars: EU to lift ban on British bangers to smooth Northern Ireland talks, reports say

The EU is expected to lift a ban on sausages made in Britain being sold in Northern Ireland as part of proposals to improve post-Brexit trading arrangements, with plans to “dramatically” reduce the level of checks on goods, according to reports.European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic announced this week that the EU was preparing to table “far-reaching proposals” aimed at reducing trade friction related to the Irish Sea.It has been reported that Mr Sefcovic will table four papers on Wednesday to improve the Northern Ireland Protocol, with measures to address the availability of UK-approved medicines and inspections on meat,...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Here Are the Biggest Revelations From the Pandora Papers Leak

(Bloomberg) -- An unprecedented leak of financial records known as the Pandora (OTC: PANDY ) Papers has revealed the offshore financial assets of dozens of current and former world leaders and hundreds of politicians from Asia and the Middle East to Latin America. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists obtained...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

'We are one millimeter away' from global tax deal, French finance minister says

PARIS - A global deal on corporate tax should be completed before the end of this month, top EU officials told CNBC Wednesday. Global governments have been involved in tough negotiations to bring a handful of nations in line with a international deal on corporate tax. The G-7 and G-20 nations backed an agreement earlier in the summer that, if implemented, would force multinationals to pay tax where they operate — and not just where they have their headquarters – and impose a minimum corporate rate of 15%.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Ireland buckles to pressure, joins global corporate tax deal

Ireland has agreed to join an international agreement establishing a minimum corporate tax of 15% around the world, ditching the low-tax policy that has led companies like Google and Facebook to base their European operations in the country.The Irish government, which initially rejected the agreement, said Thursday it had decided to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s global minimum tax accord after compromises that would protect the country’s economic interests. Ireland's 12.5% corporate tax rate has been a cornerstone of the country's economic policy since 2003.The announcement came before a meeting Friday where representatives of 140 countries...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Pandora Papers Revelations Raise Specter of Reputational Risk for Baker McKenzie

Reporting from the ICIJ cast aspersions on how carefully Baker McKenzie has been vetting its clients. The revelations threaten the firm's status as a top international law firm brand. But the report also highlights the firm's prowess in navigating complicated cross-border tax issues. Baker McKenzie might have one of the...
LAW
WTTW - Chicago PBS

'Pandora Papers' expose finances of world leaders, the rich

The “Pandora Papers," written by a worldwide consortium of journalists, reveal how world leaders and the mega-rich can hide billions of dollars in secret offshore accounts, which investigators say drain money from government treasuries and can undermine national security. Nick Schifrin talks to Drew Sullivan, co-founder and editor of the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, or OCCRP.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

197K+
Followers
219K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy