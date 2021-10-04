Crave Case

October is here and spooky season energy is in the air, so here’s a bone-chilling Halloween playlist for your listening pleasure. Spooky Season is something that many look forward to every year, and as soon as it ends they count down the days till it comes again. Whether you’re trick-or-treating, galavanting through a graveyard, summoning ghosts and ghouls, or dancing the night away with friends, the aura around Halloween is truly unmatched. While last year we were unable to attend our beloved Halloween events due to COVID, this year things are (mostly) back to normal. From Dubaween and Hulaween to Escape and Freaky Deaky, there’s no short supply of spooktacular sounds to go around.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO