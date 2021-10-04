CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Crave Case

quartersnacks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHopps x Quartersnacks items will be available on the QS webstore this Wednesday, October 6 at 11 A.M. E.S.T. Available at your local shop now ♥ Might be another something special dropping this week too ;) It’s unreal how much footage John Shanahan gets. He’s got a new part out...

quartersnacks.com

Comments / 0

Thrive Global

Craving the Chance of a Chance Encounter

A photo from three years ago of me with legendary ultramarathon runner Scott Jurek popped up on my phone recently. I was speaking at an event in Boulder, Colorado that day when I happened to bump into Scott in a hotel lobby. He also had a speaking engagement, of which I’m certain his presentation was far more entertaining and insightful than the capital market outlook I was scheduled to deliver.
SPORTS
quartersnacks.com

Keith Denley’s ‘Sure Shot’ Part For Hopps Skateboards

We live in strange days for anticipating something. We anticipate albums for years only to leave trash emojis in the comments two seconds after they land on streaming platforms. People anticipated a prequel to the most analyzed TV show in history, only to be disappointed that it didn’t do what...
SPORTS
94.3 Jack FM

Pumpkin Craving Brings A Crowd To The NEW Zoo

SUAMICO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Keep your eyes out for some jack-o-lanterns at the NEW Zoo!. The annual pumpkin carving event took place Wednesday at the Pines Shelter. People came and brought their own pumpkins to carve. Participants were able to carve inside the shelter or at tables stationed outside. The...
SUAMICO, WI
Laredo Morning Times

Kelis Craves 'Midnight Snacks' in New Video

Kelis has released a video for her new song “Midnight Snacks.” An aptly-titled track for the Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef/musician, the song is her first new solo music since she released her 2014 LP Food. The snapped, grooving throwback vibe recalls Kelis’ early material and the Adrienne Raquel-directed visual contrasts...
MUSIC
Harper's Bazaar

Lily Rabe Craves a Roller Coaster

It’s always fascinating to encounter someone like Lily Rabe, whose love for the horror genre has led to her nine-season tenure on American Horror Story, but who readily admits that in actuality, even the slightest things freak her out. “Gosh, I’m up all night. I can’t sleep because of all...
THEATER & DANCE
XL Country 100.7

Craving Some Cheesecake? This Place Has The Best in Montana

Whether you are eating this dish for dessert or your meal, cheesecake is never a bad choice for food. Eat This, Not That came out with a list of the Best Cheesecake In Every State and I have never clicked on a story so fast. Cheesecake is live and I was hoping that their pick is either in Bozeman or close by and luckily we won't have to travel far to get the best cheesecake.
MONTANA STATE
Mountain View Voice

Craving a 2-foot pizza? Pizzone serves Milan-style magic in Palo Alto

Weekend pop-up presents colossal pies via Vina Enoteca. Pizzone is popping up with giant Milan-style pizza at Vina Enoteca restaurant in Palo Alto. Head there the next few Sundays for a 2-foot-wide pie that can "comfortably feed six adults," or a slice, all with a crust that's crisp on the bottom, airy in the middle and topped with fresh, flavorful ingredients.
PALO ALTO, CA
tching.com

What My Tea Says to Me: Craving

Storytelling tumbles locks and opens hearts. I love to tell brilliant stories which increase your engagment and inspire customers to connect. Together we create YOUR story which is easily shared across social media channels; from logo design, print, advertising, packaging and beyond. Everything is cultivated through research, strategic graphic design and creative storytelling. Jennifer R. Cook, CGD, BFA ...See Jennifer R. Cook's Full Bio and List of Articles.
FOOD & DRINKS
NewsBreak
Sports
southernminn.com

Chefs, cocktails and circus performances at Cirque de Crave

Feeding Our Communities Partners (FOCP) announced Cirque du Crave will be coming back 5-9 p.m. Oct. 7, this time in St. Peter. The event, presented by CCF Bank, is a culinary competition in support of FOCP and the Backpack Food Program. All tickets are now sold out. The fundraiser features...
SAINT PETER, MN
Monterey County Herald

Savory pumpkin and squash recipes for fall cooking and cravings

Call it a seasonal collision, but fall’s splendidly bumpy, striped and oblong gourds are spilling onto the heirloom tomato tables at farmers markets around the Bay Area. And it won’t be long before temperatures dip — they will, right? — and the days stretch to the point that you’ll crave cozy sweaters and a warm bowl of winter squash soup.
RECIPES
edmidentity.com

Satisfy Your Spooky Szn Cravings with Our Halloween Playlist

October is here and spooky season energy is in the air, so here’s a bone-chilling Halloween playlist for your listening pleasure. Spooky Season is something that many look forward to every year, and as soon as it ends they count down the days till it comes again. Whether you’re trick-or-treating, galavanting through a graveyard, summoning ghosts and ghouls, or dancing the night away with friends, the aura around Halloween is truly unmatched. While last year we were unable to attend our beloved Halloween events due to COVID, this year things are (mostly) back to normal. From Dubaween and Hulaween to Escape and Freaky Deaky, there’s no short supply of spooktacular sounds to go around.
MUSIC
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
Popculture

George Peterson, Professional Bodybuilder, Dead at 37

George Peterson, a bodybuilder whose nickname was "Da Bull," died on Wednesday, according to Muscle and Fitness. He was 37 years old. Peterson was set to take part in a big bodybuilding competition. The cause of death has not been revealed. "It is with great sadness that we report the...
FITNESS
POPSUGAR

No Shocker Here: Megan Fox's New Silver Hair Color Is Drop-Dead Sexy

Megan Fox, is that really you? The actress made her Instagram followers stop scrolling and do a double take on Friday afternoon when she posted a selfie showing off her new silver hair color. She didn't permanently dye that signature dark-brown hair of hers, though — it's simply a wig for her upcoming movie, Johnny & Clyde, which is currently filming in Rhode Island and set to premiere in 2022. Fox will play the role of Alana, a crime boss and casino owner, which she seemingly alluded to in her Instagram caption: "This is what the devil's daughter looks like."
BEAUTY & FASHION
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
CELEBRITIES

