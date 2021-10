Senator Gillibrand’s push comes as three 10th Mountain Division soldiers at Fort Drum lost their lives to suspected suicide within 48 hours, three weeks ago. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) on Thursday held a video press conference to address the rising rate of suicide in the military—a crisis in New York State and across the country. A recent study conducted by the Cost of War Project shows that since Sept. 11, 2001, more than four times as many active-duty personnel and veterans have died by suicide when compared to the number of service members who have died in combat. On Thursday, the Department of Defense released its annual report on suicide, showing that 580 service members died by suicide in 2020. This is an increase from 2019’s report of 498 service members.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO