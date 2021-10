Excessive levels of nitrogen and phosphorus in lake waters can easily cause eutrophication of water body, which in turn leads to cyanobacteria blooms and threatens aquatic biodiversity. As a measure of human interference, dredging can effectively alleviate cyanobacteria blooms, and thus plays an important role in improving lake water quality. Dredging can remove part of the nitrogen and phosphorus elements from the sediment to reduce the nitrogen and phosphorus content in the water body, however, the ecological mechanism behind the dredging for mitigating the cyanobacteria bloom is poorly understood.

WILDLIFE ・ 22 HOURS AGO