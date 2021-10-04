Houston Dynamo unable to complete comeback in loss to Sporting Kansas City
The Houston Dynamo came off a midweek 0-0 draw and were now back out on the road, this time at Children’s Mercy Park to take on Sporting Kansas City hoping to get their first road win of the year. Unfortunately, they’ll still be looking for that this season with SKC coming away with a 4-2 win. Kansas dominated the first half with Houston looking sloppy and frustrated, but came out well to make an entertaining second half as they kept coming within a goal of equalizing before KC pulled away.www.chatsports.com
