The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Monday, October 4

Tottenham Hotspur make the short trip to the Emirates Stadium today to take on hated rival Arsenal. Spurs are looking to build upon their midweek victory over Wolves in the EFL Cup after dropping the prior two League matches. Arsenal are three points back and on a three match winning streak across all competitions. We’ll see what Nuno Espirito Santo has in mind for a lineup as it’s expected to be as strong as he can field given the match, though injuries will hinder his selection just a bit.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO