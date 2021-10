In a strong and determined performance today Everton came close to a famous win at Old Trafford but had to settle for a point in the end after a one all draw. This was another impressive effort from Everton who came into the match still missing their two international forwards Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin and captain Seamus Coleman, meaning Rafa Benitez again had to put together a makeshift attack and defence.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO