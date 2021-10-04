CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Midland County, MI

Flood Advisory issued for Midland by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-03 19:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-04 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Midland THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MIDLAND COUNTY At 411 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms on a weakening trend over the area, however minor flooding of roads, low lying areas, and small streams remains possible. Doppler radar estimated from 1 and 3 inches of rain fell in the area since midnight. Some locations that will experience flooding include Porter Township. Showers continue over the region but with rainfall rate low enough to allow progress on run off through 600 AM.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Midland County, MI
City
Midland, MI
The Associated Press

Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Journalists, human rights groups and other activists enthusiastically welcomed the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to two reporters at a time when media around the world face new pressures and crackdowns from the authorities. Friday’s announcement awarding the peace prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#600 Am#Flood Advisory#Doppler
The Hill

Why Elon Musk is moving Tesla from California to Texas

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced Thursday that the company will relocate its headquarters. The Austin facility will be approximately five minutes from the airport and 15 minutes from the downtown area, Musk said. But Musk added that the company is not leaving the Golden State altogether. Tesla CEO Elon Musk...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Afghanistan explosion leaves at least 100 dead and wounded, Taliban official says

An explosion went off Friday among Shiite Muslim worshippers at a mosque in northern Afghanistan, killing or wounding at least 100 people, a Taliban police official said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which took place in Kunduz, the capital of Kunduz province, but militants from the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan have a long history of attacking Afghanistan's Shiite Muslim minority.
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy