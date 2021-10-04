Flood Advisory issued for Midland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 19:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-04 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Midland THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MIDLAND COUNTY At 411 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms on a weakening trend over the area, however minor flooding of roads, low lying areas, and small streams remains possible. Doppler radar estimated from 1 and 3 inches of rain fell in the area since midnight. Some locations that will experience flooding include Porter Township. Showers continue over the region but with rainfall rate low enough to allow progress on run off through 600 AM.