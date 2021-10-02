CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez: Fans discover interesting detail – Cologne

By Sonia Gupta
 9 days ago

J.Lo and her boyfriend Ben Affleck are not currently following each other on Instagram!. After the romance between the two celebs is made public, fans discover a detail on the two of them on social media. After taking a closer look, justjared.com also reports that the two do not follow each other on Instagram – which causes confusion among fans. Ben Affleck is currently following 94 accounts on Instagram – but not including Jennifer, instead you can find names like Tom Brady, the Boston Red Sox and GQ. With Jennifer Lopez, however, there are over 1000 accounts that she follows, including Ben Affleck surprisingly not to be found! Despite the activity that Jennifer shows on Instagram, the celebrity couple doesn’t seem to care if they follow each other right now. In addition, the artist is one of the highest-paid celebrities on Instagram and advertises many well-known brands worldwide.

