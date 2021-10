I love the atmosphere of coastal settings in fiction, especially as summer comes to a close. One split-time novel that stands out is "Set the Stars Alight" by Amanda Dykes. Set in the early 1800s, the book follows two boys who are smuggled on board a mighty vessel, leaving the girl they both love behind. In the present day, Lucy sets out on a research trip to an East Sussex coastal village to solve an age-old mystery that has puzzled historians: Where are the remains of the sunken ship, the Jubilee? This book combines the best of both historical and modern fiction, along with some compelling plot twists. Borrow "Set the Stars Alight" by calling the Rothsay LINK Site at 218-867-2637 or request it by searching for it in the library’s online catalog at larl.org/catalog.

