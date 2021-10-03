Saints Must Learn From Bitter Loss and Move On Quickly
NEW ORLEANS -- You'll always hear about the 24-hour rule in football as a point of emphasis whether a team wins or loses, but for this Saints team, it certainly is one game they'll want to put behind them quicker. Credit the Giants, as they were efficient on offense with 485 total yards and made huge plays when they counted most to battle back from a 21-10 deficit to force overtime and spoil the Superdome return.www.yardbarker.com
