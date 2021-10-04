CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google Pixel 6 Series: What we know so far

By Rei Padla
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month, Google is expected to reveal the new Pixel 6 series. Two new smartphones will launch–the regular Pixel 6 and the higher-specced Pixel 6 Pro. The tech giant has been teasing the next-gen flagship offering the past few weeks and a new teaser video has surfaced over the weekend and shared by Google Japan. We are looking forward to the new smartphones that will be released in the US and other key markets around the world.

