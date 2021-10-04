Google Pixel 6 Series: What we know so far

Google likes moving things around and experimenting with various UI elements on their first-party apps. Sometimes it can be a bit confusing to find the thing you were looking for while at times the improvements are welcome. This new one seems to be in the latter as the app settings previously found in the “more” tab from the main search app has now been put in the Pixel Launcher’s Discover feed. All you have to do is tap on your profile picture and you’ll see the settings underneath the account switcher.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO