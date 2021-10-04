Samsung finally removes ads for Health, Pay apps
Last August, Samsung promised that they will start removing in-app pads for their first-party pre-installed apps. What they did not say though was when they would start doing so. We’ve seen the Samsung Weather app go ad-free and now two more of the apps are joining the party. Both Samsung Pay and Samsung Health are finally going ad-free which makes using the apps better now that there are no unwanted distractions. Hopefully, the other One UI stock apps will follow soon in losing their ads.androidcommunity.com
Comments / 0