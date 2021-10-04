CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Samsung finally removes ads for Health, Pay apps

By Ida Torres
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast August, Samsung promised that they will start removing in-app pads for their first-party pre-installed apps. What they did not say though was when they would start doing so. We’ve seen the Samsung Weather app go ad-free and now two more of the apps are joining the party. Both Samsung Pay and Samsung Health are finally going ad-free which makes using the apps better now that there are no unwanted distractions. Hopefully, the other One UI stock apps will follow soon in losing their ads.

androidcommunity.com

Comments / 0

Related
mspoweruser.com

Design of Samsung Galaxy S22+ leaked, finally has symmetrical bezels

Last night OnLeaks leaked the design of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is expected to take after the Note-line, with a square design and hidden stylus. Today he also leaked the design of the Samsung Galaxy S22+, which has a more traditional S-line look with rounded corners, but for the first time has fully symmetrical bezels.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Samsung removes the support pages for the Galaxy S21 FE

Nothing to see here, move along. Samsung swept any evidence of the Galaxy S21 FE under the rug and removed the support pages for the phone that went live in anticipation of its announcement. An announcement that has reportedly been canceled. You can see the various support pages for the...
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

Samsung drops ads from more stock apps

In August Samsung management said they heard the voice of consumers and employees who were complaining of ads in the stock apps and would look at removing them. A few weeks later the ads in the Weather app were removed, and today Samsung smartphone users in Korea reports the ads in Samsung Health and Samsung Pay were also removed.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Health#Samsung Galaxy#Smartphone#Ui#Samsung Weather#Samsung Theme
Phone Arena

Apple finally lets you rate its apps on the App Store

Apple’s stock apps on the App Store have long been exempt from getting user reviews and ratings, unlike all the third-party applications. It seems as though those times are finally over since said apps have now been opened to criticism, and people are not holding back on it. To specify,...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Samsung seems to have pulled ads from its stock apps, as promised

A major annoyance of using a Samsung phone is finally getting fixed, as the company seems to have finally pulled ads from some of its stock apps. One Verge staffer reports that they aren’t seeing ads in the Samsung Weather, Samsung Pay, and Samsung Health apps, though they said they had to force quit and reopen the Health app to remove the ad banner. 9to5Google says that it’s seeing that ads have been removed as well.
CELL PHONES
FOXBusiness

Samsung Electronics close to finalizing $17B Texas chip plant -sources

SEOUL/SAN FRANCISCO - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is close to finalising the construction of a $17 billion semiconductor factory in Williamson County in the U.S. state of Texas, three people with knowledge of the matter said. Samsung told Reuters that it is continuing due diligence in multiple locations, and that...
TEXAS STATE
mobilesyrup.com

it looks like Samsung finally stopped showing ads in its Galaxy phone apps

Samsung promised to stop showing ads on its One UI apps in the summer and, surprisingly, the company actually followed through. According to reports from both The Verge and 9to5Google, ads no longer show up in the Samsung Weather, Pay or Health apps. I asked MobileSyrup’s resident Samsung user, Dean Daley, about the status of ads on his Samsung phone, but he said he never really saw them to begin with.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Neowin

Microsoft details the features added to Microsoft 365 apps in September

As is the case every month, Microsoft has detailed a bunch of features that have made it to its Microsoft 365 suite of apps in the month. While some months brought a huge number of changes and additions, some have been incremental. The enhancements for September are such as there are small yet useful improvements making it to the service. Highlights include new live captioning languages for Teams, co-authoring capabilities for encrypted Office documents on the desktop, and more.
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Review: Home security on wheels is finally here

“If you can afford its hefty price, the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ is Samsung's best robot vacuum to date.”. I’ve never been satisfied by Samsung’s line of robot vacuums. They were at best average, but never outstanding enough to push the company into the same sphere as iRobot or even Roborock. However, that may change with the arrival of its latest robot vacuum for the home, the Samsung Jet Bot AI+.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy A02 is finally getting its Android 11 update

It’s pretty clear that Samsung plans to update all its smartphones launched in 2020 and 2021, regardless of their tier, to Android 11. Many of the cheap Galaxy devices introduced last year have already received the update, but some of the newer ones are still waiting their Android 11 updates.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Samsung starts removing advertisements from its first-party apps

Samsung has started removing ads from its first-party apps. The company held a 'town hall meeting' back in August at which time we quoted Samsung’s mobile chief TM Roh who said, "We decided to delete ads from basic apps such as Weather, Samsung Pay, and Samsung Themes." Samsung eventually released an official statement confirming the removal of the ads.
BUSINESS
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Half of Samsung Galaxy S22 production will be for the regular model

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be released. We are almost certain about that. We can say this despite the idea the Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) will no longer be released. The Galaxy S22 will be the South Korean tech giant’s next-gen premium flagship offering so the phones are expected to be made available. We won’t be surprised if there will be a delay but any cancellation may no longer be acceptable. The Galaxy Note 21 series has been cancelled as well so we’re hoping next year, the situation will be better.
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung sells 1 million Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 foldable phones

No doubt Samsung is the no. 1 brand when it comes to the foldable phone category. Well, there really is no worthy competition yet. There is also the fact Samsung went ahead and now has a number of foldable phones in its Galaxy Z lineup. The latest duo, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, are more advanced compared to the previous models in many ways. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is selling really well.
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

ASUS ZenFone 8 Beta Program starts accepting enrollees

Here is another OEM that is joining the Android 12 bandwagon. Actually, it’s not really a bandwagon. Phone makers are really meant to work on Android 12 updates especially now that the public version is almost ready. We just mentioned earlier T-Mobiles plans. Several smartphones from Google, OnePlus, and Samsung are getting Android 12 from the carrier. This time, we’re learning from ASUS a similar good news. Those who own a ZenFone 8 phone will get Android 12 soon as the OEM is already working on the next build.
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google Pixel 6 Pro photo, video samples surface ahead of launch

This is an interesting post. One that tells us a lot about the upcoming Pixel 6 series. Well, there isn’t much details but we are given a glimpse of how the Pixel 6 Pro cameras will perform. From the video, it appears the new Pixel 6 will be powerful even in environments that don’t have enough light. Camera samples have been provided. Sample videos have been shown off as well. This video also tells us the Pixel 6 series is almost ready for release that units are now being tested by many people.
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

OPPO ColorOS 12 beta, Realme UI 3.0 launching soon

Because Android 12 OS is almost ready for public release, we can expect other OEMs to make similar announcements. ASUS, OnePlus, and Samsung are said to be releasing their own versions of Android 12. OPPO and Realme want to follow with ColorOS 12 and realme UI 3.0. Both are based on Android 12 so this means most phones out in the market will get the update soon. It seems that every year, OEMs are becoming more prepared every time a new Android build is introduced.
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite unveiled

Following the Redmi Note 8 2021 Performance All-Star phone that was released back in May, Xiaomi has just announced the Redmi Note 10 Lite. The launch happened in India and this Lite variant has joined the Redmi Note 10 lineup that consists of eight mobile devices. Well, the phone is basically the Redmi Note 9 Pro but now comes in two other colors. Choose between the Champagne Gold or Aurora Blue version. Specs and features are almost the same as well.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy