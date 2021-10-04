Samsung finally removes ads for Health, Pay apps

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be released. We are almost certain about that. We can say this despite the idea the Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) will no longer be released. The Galaxy S22 will be the South Korean tech giant’s next-gen premium flagship offering so the phones are expected to be made available. We won’t be surprised if there will be a delay but any cancellation may no longer be acceptable. The Galaxy Note 21 series has been cancelled as well so we’re hoping next year, the situation will be better.

