Did Bill Belichick consider a fourth-down try instead of a 56-yard field goal against the Bucs?

The more we looked at the New England Patriots’ decision to go for it on fourth down, the more we grew to dislike it. Bill Belichick elected to ask kicker Nick Folk to match his career-long (56 yards) in the pouring rain and in the closing moments of one of the biggest regular-season games of the year. (We agreed with the decision at first. And then changed our minds and came to the conclusion that it was the wrong call.)

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO