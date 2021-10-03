CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’m Your Man’ Star Dan Stevens Talks About Playing an Android in a German-Language Rom-Com

Cover picture for the articleThe British actor talks about working in a foreign language and how to be robotic on screen. In the German film ‘I’m Your Man,’ Dan Stevens plays Tom, an android that will teach itself to be the perfect romantic partner for a historian named Alma (played by Maren Eggert). Dan Stevens recently spoke to Moviefone about his work on the movie.

Related
Herald Democrat

AT THE MOVIES: 'I’m Your Man' has flashes of thoughtful humanity

Alma (Maren Eggert) is a woman whose life is quite busy between her teaching exploits and, most importantly, a research project she and her team have been working on for ages. However, her superior has bestowed her with a new assignment: try a robotic romantic partner. It's a technological leap forward that could change mankind forever and Alma's been tasked to see if these mechanical creations can work as life partners. Thus, Tom (Dan Stevens), supposedly created to be Alma's ideal soulmate, is entrusted to Alma, who has no time for affection or strong human connections. Over their time together, Alma will introduce Tom to a world that's far more complex than anything in a manual while Tom will begin to uncover what really makes this woman tick.
MOVIES
CHICAGO READER

I’m Your Man

Film has always been a fascinating medium to examine the intersection of love and technology. From more recent examples like Her and Ex Machina, to the various iterations of The Stepford Wives, and even as far back as Metropolis—there’s an intrinsic curiosity about humans and machines, and if they can ever coexist. Maria Schrader’s I’m Your Man takes this central conceit to charming and unexpected places. Alma (Maren Eggert) is a career woman not looking for love—reminiscent of classic rom com tropes and characters—but she needs money to fund her research. So she participates in an experimental study where she lives with a humanoid robot (Dan Stevens) that is algorithmically trained to become the perfect partner for her. Eggert and Stevens are electric together—embodying a new take on the “odd couple” as they messily navigate their brave new world with empathy, frustration, and wit. It’s become a cliché at this point to say that a film about an android tells us what it means to be human. And while I’m Your Man certainly hones in on that idea, it’s much more compelling when it explores the inverse: how robotic and stuck in our ways humans can be, and what it takes to break down our walls. 107 min.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Maria Schrader’s ‘I’m Your Man’ Wins Best Film at the 2021 German Film Awards

I’m Your Man, a sci-fi rom-com from director Maria Schrader, featuring Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens as a German-speaking romance robot, has won the Lola in Gold for best film at the 2021 German Film Prize, Germany’s top film awards. Schrader, fresh off her Emmy win (for best directing for a limited series in Netflix’s Unorthodox), picked up the best director Lola for I’m Your Man. Schrader and co-screenwriter Jan Schomburg took the best screenplay honor for their I’m Your Man script, an adaptation of a short story by German writer Emma Braslavsky. Maren Eggert, who plays the robot’s no-nonsense human...
MOVIES
Deadline

Indie Rom-Com ‘Funny Thing About Love’ Gets U.S. Release In Gravitas Ventures Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired worldwide rights to Funny Thing About Love, a romantic comedy written and directed by Adam White. As part of the deal, Gravitas plans a theatrical release December 3 in 20-25 theaters including in New York and Los Angeles, day-and-date with a digital bow. The plot centers on Samantha Banks (Summer Bellessa), who is on top of the world with a successful business and a handsome fiancé (Jason Gray). But over one crazy Thanksgiving holiday with her scheming family, her world is thrown into a tailspin when they invite her ex-boyfriend (Kevan Moezzi), “the one that got away.” Jon Heder, Barry Corbin, Pat Finn and Brooke White also star in the pic. Adam Montierth and Donovan Montierth of Brothers Ink Productions are producers. “We really feel that what the world, and America in particular, needs this holiday season is a feel-good, witty rom-com and Gravitas Ventures is the perfect partner for us to get the film to as many people as possible,” White said. White and the Montierths negotiated the deal with Gravitas’ Ellie Teller.
MOVIES
Cary Grant
Dan Stevens
Movie Review: “I’m Your Man” Offers an Android Without a Dystopia

At least since Philip K. Dick pondered whether androids dream of electric sheep, writers have wrestled with the inevitable encroachment of artificially intelligent humanoids. Most of these speculations have dwelt in the darker corners of science fiction, with rogue robots developing beyond their programming, eclipsing the Singularity, and proceeding to terminate us. Luckily, we’re not there yet; these days, they only want to take our jobs, not our lives.
MOVIES
Newnan Times-Herald

I’m Your Man: Dan Stevens plays the perfect partner in Sci-Fi drama

Alma asks Tom why he has a British accent. He responds that her perfect partner is believed to be exotic. His German is flawless, but Tom’s programmed to speak as though he’s from England. In “I’m Your Man,” Germany’s submission in the Oscar race, Dan Stevens plays Tom. He’s an...
TV SERIES
Journal & Topics

Working Through Glitches In ‘I’m Your Man’

“I’m Your Man” (107 min, Rated PG-13 for language, thematic elements, sexual content and brief nudity). 6 out of 10. “I’m Your Man” is as throwback as they come when it comes to Artificial Intelligence — or robotics — the world of Science-Fiction. In fact, the use and integration of A.I. with humans is a staple in the annals of sci-fi as it is Martians attacking Earth. This has been going on for over 100-years where legendary sci-fi authors, then filmmakers, experimented with the technological marvels of robotics in terms of its value part-and-parcel to human life — or downfall of human civilization. So often it’s been depicted that our own mechanical creations would become our undoing (“The Terminator,” “Matrix,” and “Blade Runner” movies).
VIDEO GAMES
The Addams Family 2’ Star Chloë Grace Moretz Talks About Playing Wednesday Again

Moretz shares the challenges of acting only with her voice, and where Wednesday Addams is her life. In the animated movie ‘The Addams Family 2,’ Chloë Grace Moretz lends her voice to Wednesday Addams, the teen daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams. Moretz recently spoke to Moviefone about revisiting the role again.
MOVIES
fangirlish.com

‘Sounds Like Love’ Review: What Makes a Rom-Com?

I have to admit up front that the romantic comedy is one of my favorite genres in film. When two people navigate an eventful and maybe sometimes rocky road to end up happy with each other, my entertainment hopes are fulfilled. Honestly, there doesn’t even have to be anything at all groundbreaking or risk-taking in the storytelling to please me. It is extremely rare for me to feel I’ve wasted my time when watching a rom-com.
MOVIES
nbcpalmsprings.com

Manny the Movie Guy on “No Time to Die” & “I’m Your Man”

Daniel Craig returns for the last time as James Bond in “No Time to Die” and Dan Stevens stars as an android designed to make a scientist happy. So which one is my pick of the week? Take a look. For more on my “I’m Your Man” interview, click here.
MOVIES
