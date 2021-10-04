CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Old Yeller’ Actor Tommy Kirk Dies at 79

By Sean Sposato
themainstreetmouse.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTommy Kirk, most known for his roles in Old Yeller and The Shaggy Dog has passed away at the age of 79. According to a Facebook post by actor Paul Peterson, Kirk lived alone in Las Vegas and was found dead Tuesday. In a report from TMZ, Kirk is said to have died at home, and no foul play is suspected in his death.

