National Walk to School Day

International Walk to School Day is a global event that involves communities from more than 40 countries walking and biking to school on the same day. Our Flower Mound Police Department Bicycle Patrol Officers will be in the areas of our elementary and middle schools to "walk" with our young residents to school. If your school is organizing an event as part of this initiative, please reach out to the FMPD Community Services Unit @ 972-874-3357 or email FMPD.Communityservices@flower-mound.com.