French Connection agrees nearly $40 mln sale to No.2 shareholder, others
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Struggling fashion retailer French Connection has agreed to sell itself for 29 million pounds ($39.3 million) to a group of buyers that includes its second-largest shareholder, it said on Monday.
The offer of 30 pence per French Connection share represents a 30% premium to the stock price before the company revealed the bid last month. ($1 = 0.7383 pounds) (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru)
