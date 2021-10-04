French Connection agrees nearly $40 mln sale to No.2 shareholder, others

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. In the annals of capital markets, a bull run has never raised expectations higher for a company's future performance—relative to its size—than Tesla's rampage in the past year. Would you believe that the EV maker's moonshot since early October 2020 virtually mandates that it deliver $100 billion in additional profits, over and above the hurdle at its much lower price a year ago, to hand investors a decent return in the decade ahead? Tesla’s problem has long been that even if it succeeds brilliantly, its valuation was so gigantic that it could never perform stupendously enough to reward shareholders for making the riskiest of bets. After a stiff decline in midyear that still made it far from a good buy, its new leap is the clincher. It virtually guarantees that its superfans have overpriced a great company to the point where it makes for a bad investment.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO