CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Dan Walters: here’s the truth about Biden’s “infrastructure bill”

chicotaxpayers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHttps://calmatters.org/commentary/2021/09/biden-3-5-trillion-bill-high-income-californians/. https://calmatters.org/commentary/2021/09/biden-3-5-trillion-bill-high-income-californians/. Sorry, the link loaded twice, but this is a good read. President Joe Biden wants us to believe his $3.5 TRILLION “infrastructure” package is about improving roads, utilities and quality of life for millions of people, but it’s really about undoing one of the good things Donald Trump...

chicotaxpayers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

McAuliffe changes tune on Biden

Terry McAuliffe latched onto President Biden late this summer as he sought to boost his campaign for governor of Virginia. Now, with his race tightened, the Democrat admits the president is "unpopular" in the state. Why it matters: The off-year election in Virginia is often viewed as a national bellwether....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Arizona Mirror

Biggs says he ‘doesn’t know’ Trump lost Arizona as Congress questions Arizona’s election ‘audit’

WASHINGTON — It didn’t take long for Thursday’s congressional hearing about a controversial ballot review in Arizona to demonstrate the persistent misinformation about the validity of last year’s presidential election. Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, asked his colleague, Arizona Republican Andy Biggs, if he accepts the findings of the GOP-led review of ballots in Maricopa […] The post Biggs says he ‘doesn’t know’ Trump lost Arizona as Congress questions Arizona’s election ‘audit’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Dallas News

The week that President Biden came face-to-face with reality

It was the week that President Joe Biden and the Democratic majorities in Congress came face-to-face with reality. And that reality is that their narrow congressional majorities are insufficient to pass all of Biden’s far-reaching domestic proposals, as meritorious as most of them are. As the daily Washington political dope...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Dan Walters
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Lemmy
Person
Donald Trump
WashingtonExaminer

Jayapal pushed Biden for $3T spending bill

Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, says she has pushed President Joe Biden to hold the line and keep his ambitious social spending plan closer to $3 trillion instead of the $2 trillion range he has floated to Democrats in recent days.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

‘It’s going to be less than that.’ Biden cuts $3.5 trillion signature bill to save support from moderates

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats' push for a 10-year, $3.5 trillion package of social and environmental initiatives has reached a turning point, with the president repeatedly conceding that the measure will be considerably smaller and pivotal lawmakers flashing potential signs of flexibility.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Tax Bill#Federal Income Tax#Tax Deductions#Republican#Gop#Salt#Senate#House
The Atlantic

Why Hillary Clinton Fears the GOP’s Next Moves

Editor’s Note: This article is part of our coverage of The Atlantic Festival. Learn more and watch festival sessions here. Hillary Clinton can draw a straight line from her duels with conservative media and Republican politicians in the 1990s to the January 6 insurrection—and she fears worse is coming. “There’s always been a kind of paranoid streak in American politics,” the former secretary of state told Atlantic staff writer Jennifer Senior. “But it never was given such voice, such a platform, or had so much money behind it until we saw the rise of the right-wing radio voices like Rush Limbaugh and we saw the rise of Fox News. And then, of course, the internet just put it on steroids.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
talesbuzz.com

Nancy Pelosi bails on a vote for Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill as House progressives launch full revolt

Pelosi pulled a planned vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Thursday. It deals a major setback to Biden’s domestic agenda with Democratic rifts deepening. Progressives launched a full revolt as moderates held up the social spending plan. See more stories on Insider’s business page. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Times

Pelosi braces for another delay on promised vote on Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has signaled that she is open to again delaying vote now set for Thursday on President Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. If Mrs. Pelosi postpones the infrastructure vote, it would be the second time since Monday that she made this move to avoid a rift between progressive and moderate Democrats killing the legislation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
news4sanantonio.com

Democrats beef up Biden's vaccine mandate, slide massive fines into infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (TND) — Congress has implemented provisions in its $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that would dramatically beef up fines for employers who “willfully” or “repeatedly” violate President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate. When Biden announced earlier this month that federal government employers, and any private companies with over 100 employees, would...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy