Dan Walters: here’s the truth about Biden’s “infrastructure bill”
Https://calmatters.org/commentary/2021/09/biden-3-5-trillion-bill-high-income-californians/. https://calmatters.org/commentary/2021/09/biden-3-5-trillion-bill-high-income-californians/. Sorry, the link loaded twice, but this is a good read. President Joe Biden wants us to believe his $3.5 TRILLION “infrastructure” package is about improving roads, utilities and quality of life for millions of people, but it’s really about undoing one of the good things Donald Trump...chicotaxpayers.com
Comments / 0