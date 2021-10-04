CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Could you get a cash boost by switching your current account?

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s3YKL_0cGGwM2v00

Many people are worried about a cost of living crunch this winter, with energy bills on the rise and inflation already running at a nine-year high in August. And with Christmas spending also on the horizon, some wallets will be under pressure.

One way people could give themselves a cash boost is to take advantage of one of the many current account switching offers that have recently been launched.

Among the deals, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) is offering £150 to new and existing customers who switch and stay. The limited time offer runs until November 18 2021.

Santander has also been offering £130 cashback to new and existing customers switching their current account to it. HSBC UK, meanwhile, has been offering £110 in cash plus an additional £30 to eat in using Uber Eats or to eat out using the Dining Out Gift Card. Lloyds Bank has also been running a limited-time £100 cash-to-switch offer.

Current account switching offers often specify that customers need to use the Current Account Switch Service (Cass), which automatically moves their payments over from their old bank account, in order to be eligible. Those who aren’t keen to do this might be interested in another new offering.

JP Morgan Chase has launched a new digital bank brand in the UK. Its fee-free Chase current account combines money management features with cashback rewards on spending.

Features include small change round-ups on which people can earn 5% interest for 12 months. Customers’ spending on debit cards will be rounded up to the nearest £1 and the small change will be deposited into a separate account where it will earn interest at 5% for 12 months.

The current account’s rewards programme is also offering 1% cashback on eligible debit card spending for 12 months for items such as groceries, travel, meals, entertainment, fashion, homeware, electronics, as well as flights and holidays, subject to terms and conditions.

Crucially, Chase says people will receive the cashback rewards without needing to switch their banking provider, commit to a minimum account balance or set up direct debits.

Someone who may dip into their overdraft from time to time, may be better off choosing an account with an interest-free buffer, or lower rate than one with an enticing upfront perk

Rachel Springall, Moneyfacts.co.uk

While up-front cash perks can be tempting, Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, says it’s important to weigh up the overall charges on any account when considering switching.

“It’s great to see a rise in upfront cash offers to tempt banking customers to move away from their current account provider and switch, but its important consumers check the overall package of an account before they commit,” says Springall.

“Someone who may dip into their overdraft from time to time, may be better off choosing an account with an interest-free buffer, or lower rate than one with an enticing upfront perk, and many off the biggest brands charge around 40% on their arranged overdrafts.”

Comments / 0

Related
dailynewsen.com

Reasons why a second bank account should be had

Even the best accounts can give us problems on occasion, from difficulties to access the IPP of the entity to have to wait more than a card arrive. For this reason, experts from the financial product comparator HelpmyCash.com recommend having a second account in any of the best banks in Spain to cope with these scenarios. In this way it will always be possible to access money, despite having the account blocked or lost the card.
CREDITS & LOANS
CNBC

Getting your money right: What to do with your excess cash

Welcome to Select's newest advice column, Getting Your Money Right. Once a month, financial advisor Kristin O'Keeffe Merrick will be answering your pressing money questions. Have one you want to ask? Send us a note at AskSelect@nbcuni.com. Dear Kristin,. I'm 32 and have finally found some financial footing in my...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Bank Of Scotland#Debit Cards#Santander Bank#Rbs#Currentacswitch#Hsbc#The Dining Out Gift Card#Lloyds Bank#Jp Morgan Chase#Https T Co Zvbiqpsmqg
Motley Fool

3 Myths That Could Be Keeping You From Opening a Brokerage Account

Don't let these myths stop you from investing. If you have money on hand that you don't need to put into savings for emergencies, and you're already steadily funding a retirement plan, then it could pay to put your spare cash into a brokerage account. That way, you can invest the money you aren't using. And if all goes well, you might grow it into a larger sum over time.
MARKETS
Forbes

How Many Funds Do You Need In Your Retirement Account?

For most people, investing for retirement means building a portfolio of index funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Choose the right funds, and you get excellent diversification and ultra-low costs. But how many funds do you need in your retirement account? For many retirement investors, a three-fund portfolio is sufficient. If...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Augusta Free Press

Losing control: But could a forex account manager be good for your trading?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. When traders get into investing in forex for the first time, they have dreams of making a second income through timely, well-thought-out trades. Of course, it doesn’t always work out that way, and it could be for a variety of reasons –...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
TechCrunch

Coinbase to let you deposit part of your paycheck into your Coinbase account

First, the company will soon launch direct deposit in the U.S. This way, customers will be able to deposit a portion of their paycheck into Coinbase. Coinbase app users can find their current payroll company or employer and update paycheck allocation from there. The most extreme users will probably choose to deposit 100% of their paycheck into their Coinbase account.
TECHNOLOGY
Motley Fool

How Ignoring Your Brokerage Account Could Cost You Thousands

There's no need to hover over your investments. An occasional check-in will do. Between work, family, and social obligations, we're all busy. Few of us feel like babysitting our brokerage accounts. However, the sad truth is this: You could be losing thousands of dollars by adopting the "set it and forget it" method of investing.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Losing under £500 to fraud would see 32% struggle financially, survey finds

Around one in three (32%) people would struggle to afford food for themselves and their family if they lost less than £500 to fraud, according to a survey.This figure rises to 50% of people for a fraud loss of £1,000.The research was carried out for TSB which launched its own fraud refund guarantee in 2019 to cover people who are scammed due to making an honest mistake.It found nearly three-quarters (74%) of people would support their bank offering guaranteed reimbursement.Many banks have signed up to a voluntary reimbursement code to help people who are tricked into transferring money to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

Should I Use Credit or Debit?

With the holiday shopping season approaching, you’ll need to decide not only what to buy but also how to pay for it. The decision will be even more important this year, when many shoppers will make their holiday purchases online. In the credit versus debit card debate, proponents of both sides have good reasons for embracing one method and rejecting the other.
CREDITS & LOANS
sixtyandme.com

How Selling Your Life Insurance Policy Can Bring You Cash

Well, the short answer is because you no longer need or want it. But there is more to it, according to Lisa Rehburg, a Life Settlement Expert. “Your life insurance policy is an asset that you own, just like your car or house. And, like any asset, it can be sold. You may be surprised to know that selling a life insurance policy has been legal in the United States since 1911, and is highly regulated by state insurance departments nationwide,” she said.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Hot Hardware

Thieves Could Steal Your Cash Using This Apple Pay Hack, No iPhone Unlock Required

If you're a regular HotHardware reader, you probably make contactless payments now and again. You might even do it using Apple Pay, and if you live in a big city with mass transit, there's a decent likelihood that you have Express Transit enabled. If you use a Visa card for it, you may want to reconsider that based on the latest iPhone exploit.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

The Independent

276K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy