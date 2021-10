Vaccine mandates work — and that they may be the most important tool at our disposal to eliminate the COVID-19 pandemic. In New York, state government mandated that medical workers be vaccinated against the coronavirus by Monday, Sept. 27 — or lose their jobs. When push came to shove, that mandate prompted as many as 55,600 hospital workers to take the shot between Sept. 20 and the deadline. Another 1,100 New York workers who tend to patients in adult care facilities also got the shot in that timeframe.

