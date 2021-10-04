CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online trading firm Plus500 raises full-year forecast again

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Online trading platform Plus500 expects revenue and core earnings for the current year to top market estimates, the British company said on Monday, raising its forecast for the second time in less than three months.

Plus500 said it saw further positive momentum during the third quarter.

The CBOE Volatility Index, often dubbed Wall Street’s fear gauge, hit a four-month high in late September when worries of a broader impact from China’s Evergrande drove a sell-off.

