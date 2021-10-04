CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrations

National Night Out 2021

weatherfordtx.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for National Night Out for the to get to know First Responders from Weatherford PD, Weatherford Fire, Parker County Hospital District and Lifecare EMS! If you want us to stop by for Texas National Night Out, let us know so we can get you on our schedule and stop list! Please let us know by Monday, September 20th! If you want to have us swing by send your neighborhood name, address where you and your neighbors will be celebrating and the contact information (name, phone number and email) for the person organizing your neighborhood to pdcs@weatherfordtx.gov.

weatherfordtx.gov

Comments / 0

Related
potomaclocal.com

National Night Out returns to Stafford Marketplace on Tuesday

National Night Out returns to Stafford Marketplace tomorrow (Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021). The annual event usually occurs at the county’s largest shopping center in August but was postponed due to the coronavirus. The event will also feature a shift in location. It will be held in front of the Lowes Home Improvement Store, instead of the Target store at the shopping center, as the Target store is undergoing renovations.
STAFFORD, VA
SignalsAZ

Chino Valley Police Department Hosts 7th Annual National Night Out

The Chino Valley Police Department (CVPD) will host its 7th Annual National Night Out Event on Tuesday, October 5th from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Memory Park, located on Palomino Road and Road 1 West. Local businesses and organizations will have informational booths along with fun activities, games, prizes,...
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
Classic Rock 96.1

Whitehouse Police Department Hosting Free Event for National Night Out

There is no doubt that we have some fantastic law enforcement officers here in East Texas. And it's impressive to see all that the different departments do to give back while connecting with their communities. Another perfect example of this is the White House Police Department inviting people to join them for a free family friendly event taking place on 'National Night Out'.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Get To Know#First Responders#Weatherford Pd#Weatherford Fire#Lifecare Ems#Texas National Night Out
knoxsheriff.org

Neighborhood – National Night Out 2021

Over a dozen subdivisions participated Tuesday night in the ‘National Night Out’ where congregation and fellowship with neighbor’s joined hands with first responders around Knox county. We were honored to have participated in these events and always look forward to meeting new citizens in Knox County neighborhoods. The support for...
POLITICS
wilmingtonde.gov

City of Wilmington Presents National Night Out Tonight

Annual community event promoting police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie will take place in Rodney Square from 6-8 p.m. Mayor Mike Purzycki, Police Chief Robert J. Tracy and Cultural Affairs Director Tina Betz invite citizens to attend Wilmington’s annual National Night Out event tonight, Tuesday, October 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Rodney Square. National Night Out is a community-based event that mobilizes citizens locally and around the country to promote public safety, police-community partnerships, safer communities and appreciation for police, fire, and emergency first-responders.
WILMINGTON, DE
tribnow.com

National Night Out event slated Oct. 5

Mount Pleasant’s National Night Out will be held Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Dellwood Park. Festivities include free food, bounce houses, music and giveaways. National Night Out is a community-building campaign that’s held across the country; according to www.natw.org, the event “enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of…
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
thenorthernlight.com

National Night Out returns October 5

National Night Out, an annual parade celebrating first responders’ work keeping the Birch Bay community safe, will take over the streets Tuesday, October 5. “We appreciate all of the law enforcement and fire support we’ve seen in the last couple of years,” said Derek Jones, Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Birch Bay deputy. “The last couple of years have been hard for everyone. We’re in this together and appreciate our community.”
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy