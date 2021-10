A rainy, damp night in Foxboro, Mass., was only one of a multiple issues facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) in Sunday night’s 19-17 win over the New England Patriots (1-3). The Buccaneers not only had to face the staggering Patriots, who were playing out of desperation, but also the over-hype for the venerable Tom Brady’s return to New England. To carry the obstacles to another level, the Bucs fought with an injury-riddled football team that now has lost cornerback Carlton Davis, III. Seven penalties that derailed the team didn’t help either as the Buccaneers offense had a hard time finding chemistry and precision all evening.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO