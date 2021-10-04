CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trading of China's Evergrande shares in Hong Kong suspended

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (AP) — Shares in troubled real estate developer China Evergrande Group and its property management unit Evergrande Property Services were suspended from trading in Hong Kong on Monday as investors awaited the next steps in the saga of its debt crisis. Cailian, a Chinese online news service affiliated...

