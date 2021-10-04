CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At Dubai’s Expo, the world’s problematic politics loom

By ISABEL DEBRE
 5 days ago
Dubai Expo 2020 Problematic Pavilions A man stands in an incomplete part of Iran's pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Dubai has gambled billions to make the gleaming, built-from-scratch Expo village a triumphant tourist attraction and symbol of the United Arab Emirates itself — a feast for the eyes devoid of politics and built on the promise of globalization. But even as nations use their pavilions for benign infomercials, the political turbulence of the wider world somehow manages to intrude. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell) (Jon Gambrell)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran wants you to put politics aside and marvel over its ornate carpets. Syria wants you to forget about its brutal war and learn about the world’s first alphabet. Yemen, on the brink of famine, is very excited about its honey and coffee.

Welcome to Dubai’s Expo 2020, the first world’s fair in the Middle East that boasts over 190 participating countries — except Afghanistan, whose new Taliban rulers are a no-show.

Dubai has gambled billions to make the built-from-scratch Expo village a triumphant tourist attraction and symbol of the United Arab Emirates itself — a feast for the eyes designed to be devoid of politics and built on the promise of globalization. But even as nations use their pavilions as benign infomercials, the political turbulence of the wider world manages to intrude.

“We had one bullet to shoot,” said Manahel Thabet, Yemeni pavilion director. “We wanted to present Yemen in a different manner … to demonstrate the people and not any political agenda.”

But the winding journey the exhibit's handicrafts took from the nation's rebel-held north to the sleek Emirati-funded pavilion betrays a very different Yemen. Merchants described harrowing nights trekking with Expo-bound sacks of stones, spices and honey through the battlefields of Marib, Yemen's last government stronghold now under siege by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The pavilion for Myanmar, where the army's seizure of power has spiraled into a bloody conflict, displays a golden chariot and beckons visitors to its pagoda-studded plains.

The previous government, which was toppled by a coup in February, had appointed a leading Burmese philanthropist to direct and sponsor the showcase years ago.

But a person familiar with pavilion's operations, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said Myanmar's military junta in recent weeks had been trying to overhaul the philanthropist's exhibit and change the event schedule, with hopes to host nationalist, military rallies over the fair's six months. Expo organizers, the person added, were trying to prevent the takeover, but the pavilion's fate remains uncertain.

After the UAE announced it would normalize relations with Israel last year, infuriating the Palestinians and upending a long-standing Arab consensus, the Palestinian Authority declared it would boycott Dubai's Expo.

And yet just a two-minute stroll from Israel's mirrored arch, Palestine's pavilion stands tall, its vast exterior painted with Arabic calligraphy reading: “Yesterday it was called Palestine. Today it is called Palestine.”

The exhibit creates a full sensory experience, inviting visitors to touch handmade ceramic jugs, watch vendors slicing knafeh, a syrupy cheese-filled pastry, and smell oranges from Palestinian farms.

However, the Palestine pavilion has not officially opened to the public, as employees described a litany of headaches trying to get approval from Israeli authorities to get certain goods out of the occupied West Bank. When asked what prompted the about-face on Palestine's participation, staffers said it was decided that a Palestinian absence at the massive world's fair would be worse.

While many countries received invitations to participate in Expo almost immediately after Dubai won the bid in 2013, Syria said it was invited just two years ago — not long after the UAE reopened its embassy in Damascus in a sign of improved ties with President Bashar Assad following years of devastating civil war. It was the last nation to begin construction.

Staffers at the black box theater, replete with inspiring slogans like “we will rise together” and lengthy explanations of ancient Mesopotamia's written alphabet, lamented the last-minute scramble and lack of funds. Noting that Assad was focused on rebuilding Syria's shattered cities, pavilion designer Khaled Alshamaa said the government provided largely “moral support."

Illustrated wooden tablets sent in from 1,500 ordinary Syrians around the world blanket the pavilion's walls. But visitors won't find references to death or displacement — something that staff insists is a happy coincidence, not proof of free speech restrictions. Miniature portraits of Assad and his wife Asma stare down from the mosaic. Other postcard images show musical instruments, flower bouquets and sprawling Syrian breakfasts.

“The war is over,” Alshamaa said. “Even though there are sanctions, we are alive. This is the message we want to show you.”

A large mirror at the pavilion bears a more cryptic message: “What you see isn't all there is."

Other politically sensitive pavilions have struggled even to show up.

North Korea is nowhere to be found. The pavilion for Libya, which slid into violent chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, still reeks of fresh paint. Display cases sit empty but for layers of thick dust and TV screens flicker between children's cartoons and static scenes of Tripoli's beaches.

Signage points toward Afghanistan, but its pavilion appears closed — nothing more than a sparse showroom for office furniture. The country's previous government had arranged the pavilion before the Taliban overran Kabul in the final days of the U.S. troop withdrawal on Aug. 15, forcing President Ashraf Ghani into exile in the UAE and scrapping plans for an Expo showcase, among other things.

At the exhibit for the Islamic Republic of Iran, a female staffer beams at visitors, gushing that her trip to the surreal theme park is her first time out of the sanctions-hit country. Although the booth features portraits of Iran’s past and current supreme leaders, the showcase for the Shiite powerhouse makes no mention of religion, nor the nation's other sources of pride like its contentious ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

Instead, Iran went for a hard-core handicraft spiel, pitching Persian carpets with no reference to the American sanctions crippling the trade. Merchants sell saffron candy. Chefs gently spice kebab. Businessmen extol economic free zones.

Perhaps the Iranian pavilion presents the most fitting metaphor for Expo. In one room, visitors must peer through tiny holes in the wall to view real-life scenes from Iran, where nameless people dig vast copper mines, stroll calmly along village roads and weave colorful textiles. The brief, optimistic glimpses offer nothing more or less than what the country wants you to see.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Middle East
The Independent

UK High Court finds that Dubai ruler hacked ex-wife's phone

The ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum hacked the phones of his ex-wife Princess Haya and her attorneys during the legal battle over custody of their two children, Britain’s High Court found Wednesday.Sheikh Mohammed, who is also vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, gave his “express or implied authority” to hack the phones of the princess and her attorneys using Pegasus spyware produced by NSO Group of Israel, the court said. The software is licensed exclusively to nation states for use by their security services.NSO has been at the center...
U.K.
AFP

'No more hope': Afghan Hazaras live in fear under Taliban rule

A black and white Taliban flag flies over the blown-up statue of a revered Hazara chief at the entrance to Bamiyan in central Afghanistan. It was blown up three days after the former insurgents seized control of Afghanistan, leaving a scattering of white rubble.
WORLD
WSPA 7News

Taliban official: At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan blast

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An explosion went off Friday among Shiite Muslim worshippers at a mosque in northern Afghanistan, killing or wounding at least 100 people, a Taliban police official said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which took place in Kunduz, the capital of Kunduz province, but militants from the […]
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

State TV says Iranian speedboats intercepted US Navy vessel

Iran’s state TV reported Thursday that speedboats belonging to the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard have intercepted a U.S. vessel in the Persian Gulf A U.S. Navy spokesman said he was not aware of any such encounter at sea over the past days. The region remains on edge over Iran’s escalating nuclear program. Talks in Vienna to revive Tehran’s now-tattered 2015 accord with world powers have stalled since June, with no date set for their resumption.Thursday’s Iranian report aired footage that the TV said was filmed from one of the Guard speedboats. It shows a vessel with the U.S....
MILITARY
AFP

Iran-SKorea row worsens over oil billions frozen by US sanctions

A row between Iran and South Korea is intensifying, with Tehran threatening legal action unless Seoul releases more than $7 billion in funds for oil shipments frozen because of US sanctions. The Islamic republic was South Korea's third-largest Middle Eastern trade partner before the United States unilaterally withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers and reimposed crippling sanctions. Iran had been a key oil supplier to resource-poor South Korea and in turn imported industrial equipment, household appliances and vehicle spare parts from Seoul. "We have $7.8 billion of our money blocked in South Korean banks," said Iranian lawmaker Alireza Salimi, who is involved with the case.
ECONOMY
realcleardefense.com

Tehran Demands Access to $10 Billion of Frozen Iranian Assets As Reward for Negotiating

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Saturday that Washington should unfreeze $10 billion of Iranian assets as a goodwill gesture before Tehran resumes negotiations over compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). While the Biden administration’s subsequent rejection of this demand displayed a welcome measure of common sense, Washington remains eager to offer the Islamic Republic billions of dollars in sanctions relief in exchange for Tehran’s return to the flawed JCPOA.
U.S. POLITICS
Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

