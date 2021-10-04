CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyclocross course takes riders over pavement, grass and obstacles

By Tracy Sinclare
alaskasnewssource.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Arctic Cross held its fifth cyclocross race of the season at Service High School on Sunday. What is cyclocross, you might ask?. “It’s a kind of bicycle racing. We use a wide variety of terrain, some grassy fields, a little bit of pavement, trails through the woods,” said Chris Wrobel, co-director of Arctic Cross. “And then we even have obstacles where people have to get off their bike and jump over some barriers.”

