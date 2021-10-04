CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Scenes From a Marriage’: Jessica Chastain & Oscar Isaac Break Down ‘Difficult’ Episode 4

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
thechronicle-news.com
 5 days ago

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Scenes From a Marriage, Season 1, Episode 4, “The Illiterates.”]. Things took a turn for Mira (Jessica Chastain) and Jonathan (Oscar Isaac) in the latest episode of HBO’s riveting limited drama series Scenes From a Marriage. As with each episode before, “The Illiterates,” gave viewers a window into the world of a couple for whom time passes and circumstances change, but their ties to one another remain.

