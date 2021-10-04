‘Scenes From a Marriage’: Jessica Chastain & Oscar Isaac Break Down ‘Difficult’ Episode 4

A screening of the “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” starring Jessica Chastain was the Saturday night main event for Arkansas Cinema Society’s Filmland festival. The new film is biography of a televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, who rose to fame beside her husband Jim Bakker as hosts of cable’s “The PTL [Praise the Lord] Club.” In the 1980s, the Bakkers sat on top of a Christian empire — thanks, in no small part, to a round-the-clock cable channel that would, at its peak, haul in 20 million viewers. The empire would eventually fall in a gaudy, made-in-tabloid-heaven crash with an aftermath that saw Jim in jail for financial improprieties and Tammy Faye and her trademark overly made-up face the subject of national ridicule. Chastain came to Filmland to promote “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” which she produced, and which is based on a 2000 documentary of the same name. And, however overblown the hype may be surrounding the Oscars, Chastain’s performance as Tammy Faye is so engrossing and all-encompassing that you have to believe that come award season, she’ll at least be in the conversation.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO