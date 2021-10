Details have been scarce surrounding the Kardashian family’s upcoming Hulu series, with Keeping Up With the Kardashians having aired its last episode in June 2021. Viewers have followed the famous family through their reality show for over a decade, so the months-long radio silence has been a little disturbing and unexpected, especially because we know there’s more coming. But what could it be?! And when will we see it?! Fear not! It looks like we’re finally getting some answers, and the new Hulu project sounds like it’ll be quite a bit different from the longtime E! staple.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO