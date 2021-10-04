CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

New video shows LAPD officers confront, shoot stabbing suspect in Hollywood

 5 days ago

New video shows the moment Los Angeles police officers opened fire on a man wanted for stabbing a woman at Hollywood and Highland, just feet away from the crowded sidewalks.

Officers engaged the man as he was still holding the knife and continues to approach them. He's struck in the shoulder by a bullet and in the midsection by less-lethal rounds.

A man armed with a knife was shot and wounded by LAPD in Hollywood after allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old woman, according to police.

He initially continues standing up, but later slumps onto the sidewalk and is taken into custody.

The woman survived the stabbing.

The suspect was being treated for the gunshot wound.

Craig Murphy
4d ago

hats off to the officers with their restraint truly professional, myself I would have sent a swift moving piece of lead to the head , anyway we'll done coppers, I say that with respect

CORRUPT, PA.
4d ago

Did anyone notice how the media wanted to try to blame the officers, saying they opened fire just feet away from a crowded sidewalk.

Jerry Louis
4d ago

good job officers, but look at the clueless Broad in the background just walking towards the whole thing talking on her phone with cops yelling, guns out🤣🤣🤣

