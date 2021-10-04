New video shows LAPD officers confront, shoot stabbing suspect in Hollywood

New video shows the moment Los Angeles police officers opened fire on a man wanted for stabbing a woman at Hollywood and Highland, just feet away from the crowded sidewalks.

Officers engaged the man as he was still holding the knife and continues to approach them. He's struck in the shoulder by a bullet and in the midsection by less-lethal rounds.

A man armed with a knife was shot and wounded by LAPD in Hollywood after allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old woman, according to police.

He initially continues standing up, but later slumps onto the sidewalk and is taken into custody.

The woman survived the stabbing.

The suspect was being treated for the gunshot wound.