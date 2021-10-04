CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At Dubai's Expo, the world's problematic politics loom

By ISABEL DEBRE
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran wants you to put politics aside and marvel over its ornate carpets. Syria wants you to forget about its brutal war and learn about the world’s first alphabet. Yemen, on the brink of famine, is very excited about its honey and coffee. Welcome...

The Jewish Press

Tourism Minister Razvozov to Open Israeli Pavilion at Dubai’s Expo 2020

The Israel Minister of Tourism, Yoel Razvozov, will open the Israeli Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on October 7, 2021. The Minister will be joined by the Ministry of Tourism Director-General Amir Halevi and other representatives from the Tourism Ministry who will hold a series of professional meetings with senior tourism industry officials in the UAE. The Israel Tourism Minister is expected to meet with his counterpart, to strengthen bilateral ties. Minister Razvozov will discuss cooperation in a range of areas, including, among others: encouraging investment, cooperation in the field of tourism, and marketing regional vacation packages, mainly for tourists from the East. Ministry officials will also hold a range of meetings with airline representatives about opening new routes into Israel and expanding existing routes.
MIDDLE EAST
Imperial Valley Press Online

Dubai's Expo opens, bringing first world's fair to Mideast

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East's first world's fair opened Friday in Dubai, with hopes that the months-long extravaganza will draw both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape. The coronavirus pandemic pushed Expo 2020 back...
MIDDLE EAST
fox10phoenix.com

Expo 2020 Dubai: Middle East's 1st World Fair opens after pandemic delay

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - The Middle East’s first-ever World Fair opened on Friday in Dubai, called Expo 2020, following years of planning, billions of dollars spent and a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The months-long event showcases the world’s greatest innovations, including the latest technology, and serves...
WORLD
nitravelnews.com

Emirates Takes Expo 2020 Dubai’s Message to the Skies

Emirates, the Premier Partner and Official Airline of Expo 2020 Dubai, revealed a head-turning A380 livery dedicated to further carrying the global event’s messages worldwide. A bold departure from the airline’s traditional white and gold paint scheme, this bright blue aircraft livery features large-scale graphics in vivid green, orange, pink,...
MIDDLE EAST
loc.gov

Thomas Jefferson’s Quran at the World Expo in Dubai

Thomas Jefferson’s copy of the Quran, one of the treasures of the Library, is making its first-ever appearance in the Middle East this month, debuting at the glittering World Expo in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Jefferson’s English translation of the Islamic holy book is one of the stars...
RELIGION
Amid turmoil, Afghanistan pavilion arrives at Dubai's Expo

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — When Afghanistan's president was killed in a Communist coup in 1978 and the country plunged into violent chaos, Mohammed Omer Rahimy bundled up his family’s treasures and fled to Vienna. More than 40 years later, amid yet another violent upheaval in his home country,...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Fast-rising politician pushes rebirth of war-scarred Iraqi city

With a five-star hotel, malls and other real estate projects, the Iraqi city of Ramadi, ruined by more than a decade of war, is witnessing a construction boom led by the parliamentary speaker. Mohammed al-Halbussi, trained as a civil engineer and who cultivates an image of dynamism, hails from the province of Anbar and is hoping to be re-elected in the October 10 national poll. Supporters say the vote here will be akin to a plebiscite in favour of a new term for Halbussi, and his movement, whom they credit for pushing Ramadi's nascent economic revival after it was left in rubble following the battle to defeat the Islamic State (IS) group. Sunni Muslim majority Ramadi is the capital of Anbar, a vast desert province west of Baghdad that covers a third of the country and extends to the borders with Syria, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Iranian FM in Beirut discusses 'positive' Iran-Saudi talks

Iran’s foreign minister said he discussed with officials in Beirut Thursday the “positive” effects of ongoing talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and blamed foreign troops based in the Middle East for regional instability. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is on his first visit to Lebanon since taking his post after Iran’s presidential elections this summer. He arrived in Beirut late Wednesday from Moscow. He said nuclear talks to revive Tehran’s now-tattered 2015 accord with world powers, stalled since June, will resume soon.“We have positively evaluated the continuation of Iranian-Saudi negotiations,” Amir-Abdollahian told reporters after meeting Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, referring to...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

US envoy on Yemen returns as UN drops abuse probe

The US envoy on Yemen on Friday started a fresh peace bid that includes a stop in Saudi Arabia, which succeeded in scuttling a UN-backed probe into abuses in the conflict. "We remain deeply concerned by credible reporting of human rights violations and abuses in Yemen by all parties to the conflict, including the unlawful recruitment or use of child soldiers, torture, sexual violence and the use of starvation as a weapon of war."
WORLD
The Independent

Syria's Assad allows exiled uncle to return to avoid prison

President Bashar Assad allowed his exiled uncle back into Syria to avoid serving a four-year prison term in France where has spent more than 30 years, a pro-government newspaper reported late Friday. Rifaat Assad, 83, was sentenced last year for illegally using Syrian state funds to build a French real estate empire. He was tried in absentia for medical reasons and his lawyer had appealed the decision. There was no immediate comment from France. Only Al-Watan, a pro-Syrian government newspaper, reported the return of Assad, who fled Syria in 1984 after a failed coup attempt against his brother,...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

US calls Hezbollah fuel shipments 'public relations' ploy

The United States on Thursday denounced Hezbollah's deliveries of Iranian fuel in crisis-hit Lebanon as a public relations stunt and warned that Tehran remained under sanctions. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, whose government was formed after a year-long delay, has denounced the deliveries as an attack on sovereignty and said he believed his country would not be hit by US sanctions.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

'No more hope': Afghan Hazaras live in fear under Taliban rule

A black and white Taliban flag flies over the blown-up statue of a revered Hazara chief at the entrance to Bamiyan in central Afghanistan. It was blown up three days after the former insurgents seized control of Afghanistan, leaving a scattering of white rubble.
WORLD
The Independent

State TV says Iranian speedboats intercepted US Navy vessel

Iran’s state TV reported Thursday that speedboats belonging to the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard have intercepted a U.S. vessel in the Persian Gulf A U.S. Navy spokesman said he was not aware of any such encounter at sea over the past days. The region remains on edge over Iran’s escalating nuclear program. Talks in Vienna to revive Tehran’s now-tattered 2015 accord with world powers have stalled since June, with no date set for their resumption.Thursday’s Iranian report aired footage that the TV said was filmed from one of the Guard speedboats. It shows a vessel with the U.S....
MILITARY
AFP

Iran-SKorea row worsens over oil billions frozen by US sanctions

A row between Iran and South Korea is intensifying, with Tehran threatening legal action unless Seoul releases more than $7 billion in funds for oil shipments frozen because of US sanctions. The Islamic republic was South Korea's third-largest Middle Eastern trade partner before the United States unilaterally withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers and reimposed crippling sanctions. Iran had been a key oil supplier to resource-poor South Korea and in turn imported industrial equipment, household appliances and vehicle spare parts from Seoul. "We have $7.8 billion of our money blocked in South Korean banks," said Iranian lawmaker Alireza Salimi, who is involved with the case.
ECONOMY
AFP

UN chief demands evidence for officials' expulsion from Ethiopia

In a rare move, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres lashed out Wednesday at Ethiopia's explanation for the recent expulsion of seven UN officials, which the UN says violates its charter, demanding written proof from Addis Ababa of their alleged misconduct. The expulsions sent shockwaves through the UN, where such moves are rare.
WORLD
AFP

UN appoints Western Sahara envoy after two-year search

United Nations veteran diplomat Staffan de Mistura was nominated Wednesday as the organization's envoy to the Western Sahara conflict, nearly two and a half years after the post had become vacant as a dozen other candidates were rejected by either Morocco or the Polisario Front rebel movement. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric called Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's nomination of the 74-year-old Italian a "positive signal," after such a long selection process. Dujarric said De Mistura would be set to take over the position, which has been empty since May 2019, on November 1. Morocco had initially rejected De Mistura -- the thirteenth name floated for the job -- as envoy in May before finally accepting the nomination under pressure from the United States, according to diplomats.
WORLD
The Independent

US official: American, Taliban officials to talk on evacuees

U.S. officials will meet with senior Taliban officials on Saturday and Sunday for talks aimed at easing the evacuations of foreign citizens and at-risk Afghans from Afghanistan a U.S. official said Friday.The focus of talks in Doha Qatar would be holding Afghanistan's Taliban leaders to commitments that they would allow Americans and other foreign nationals to leave Afghanistan, along with Afghans who once worked for the U.S. military or government and other Afghan allies, the official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak by name about the...
U.S. POLITICS
hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

