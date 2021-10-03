CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

At Dubai’s Expo, the world’s problematic politics loom

By ISABEL DEBRE Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran wants you to put politics aside and marvel over its ornate carpets. Syria wants you to forget about its brutal war and learn about the world’s first alphabet. Yemen, on the brink of famine, is very excited about its honey and coffee. Welcome to...

Imperial Valley Press Online

Dubai's Expo opens, bringing first world's fair to Mideast

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East's first world's fair opened Friday in Dubai, with hopes that the months-long extravaganza will draw both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape. The coronavirus pandemic pushed Expo 2020 back...
MIDDLE EAST
fox2detroit.com

Expo 2020 Dubai: Middle East's 1st World Fair opens after pandemic delay

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - The Middle East’s first-ever World Fair opened on Friday in Dubai, called Expo 2020, following years of planning, billions of dollars spent and a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The months-long event showcases the world’s greatest innovations, including the latest technology, and serves...
WORLD
loc.gov

Thomas Jefferson’s Quran at the World Expo in Dubai

Thomas Jefferson’s copy of the Quran, one of the treasures of the Library, is making its first-ever appearance in the Middle East this month, debuting at the glittering World Expo in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Jefferson’s English translation of the Islamic holy book is one of the stars...
RELIGION
nitravelnews.com

Emirates Takes Expo 2020 Dubai’s Message to the Skies

Emirates, the Premier Partner and Official Airline of Expo 2020 Dubai, revealed a head-turning A380 livery dedicated to further carrying the global event’s messages worldwide. A bold departure from the airline’s traditional white and gold paint scheme, this bright blue aircraft livery features large-scale graphics in vivid green, orange, pink,...
MIDDLE EAST
Person
Ashraf Ghani
Times Daily

Amid turmoil, Afghanistan pavilion arrives at Dubai's Expo

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — When Afghanistan's president was killed in a communist coup in 1978 and the country plunged into violent chaos, Mohammed Omer Rahimy bundled up his family’s treasures and fled to Vienna. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published,...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Fast-rising politician pushes rebirth of war-scarred Iraqi city

With a five-star hotel, malls and other real estate projects, the Iraqi city of Ramadi, ruined by more than a decade of war, is witnessing a construction boom led by the parliamentary speaker. Mohammed al-Halbussi, trained as a civil engineer and who cultivates an image of dynamism, hails from the province of Anbar and is hoping to be re-elected in the October 10 national poll. Supporters say the vote here will be akin to a plebiscite in favour of a new term for Halbussi, and his movement, whom they credit for pushing Ramadi's nascent economic revival after it was left in rubble following the battle to defeat the Islamic State (IS) group. Sunni Muslim majority Ramadi is the capital of Anbar, a vast desert province west of Baghdad that covers a third of the country and extends to the borders with Syria, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.
MIDDLE EAST
sandiegouniontribune.com

IS bomber kills 46 inside Afghan mosque, challenges Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan — An Islamic State suicide bomber struck at a mosque packed with Shiite Muslim worshippers in northern Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 46 people and wounding dozens in the latest security challenge to the Taliban as they transition from insurgency to governance. In its claim of responsibility,...
MIDDLE EAST
sandiegouniontribune.com

Syria says 6 troops wounded in airstrike in Homs province

BEIRUT — Syrian air defenses responded on Friday night to an Israeli strike targeting a military airbase in the country’s central province of Homs, Syrian state media said. The airstrike wounded six soldiers, the report said. The report quoted an unnamed military official as saying the airstrike took place shortly...
MILITARY
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why do Iraq's elections matter to the world?

Iraq s elections on Sunday come with enormous challenges: Iraq’s economy has been battered by years of conflict, endemic corruption and more recently, the coronavirus pandemic. State institutions are failing, the country’s infrastructure is crumbling. Powerful paramilitary groups increasingly threaten the authority of the state, and hundreds of thousands of people are still displaced from the years of war against the Islamic State group. While few Iraqis expect meaningful change in their day-to-day lives, the parliament elections will shape the direction of Iraq’s foreign policy at a key time in the Middle East including as Iraq is mediating...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

UK High Court finds that Dubai ruler hacked ex-wife's phone

The ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum hacked the phones of his ex-wife Princess Haya and her attorneys during the legal battle over custody of their two children, Britain’s High Court found Wednesday.Sheikh Mohammed, who is also vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, gave his “express or implied authority” to hack the phones of the princess and her attorneys using Pegasus spyware produced by NSO Group of Israel, the court said. The software is licensed exclusively to nation states for use by their security services.NSO has been at the center...
U.K.
sandiegouniontribune.com

Israel, Palestinian militants use bodies as bargaining chips

ABU DIS, West Bank — More than a year after his son was killed by Israeli forces under disputed circumstances in the occupied West Bank, Mustafa Erekat is still seeking his remains. It is one of dozens of cases in which Israel is holding the remains of Palestinians killed in...
MILITARY
sandiegouniontribune.com

Libyan rivals ink initial deal on pullout of mercenaries

ABOARD GEO BARENTS — Libya’s rival sides reached an initial agreement Friday on the withdrawal of foreign fighters and mercenaries from the North African nation, the United Nations said, a key step toward unifying the warring sides in violence-wracked country. The issue of the mercenaries and foreign fighters has long...
WORLD
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Dubai
Country
Palestine
Middle East
AFP

'No more hope': Afghan Hazaras live in fear under Taliban rule

A black and white Taliban flag flies over the blown-up statue of a revered Hazara chief at the entrance to Bamiyan in central Afghanistan. It was blown up three days after the former insurgents seized control of Afghanistan, leaving a scattering of white rubble.
WORLD
The Independent

State TV says Iranian speedboats intercepted US Navy vessel

Iran’s state TV reported Thursday that speedboats belonging to the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard have intercepted a U.S. vessel in the Persian Gulf A U.S. Navy spokesman said he was not aware of any such encounter at sea over the past days. The region remains on edge over Iran’s escalating nuclear program. Talks in Vienna to revive Tehran’s now-tattered 2015 accord with world powers have stalled since June, with no date set for their resumption.Thursday’s Iranian report aired footage that the TV said was filmed from one of the Guard speedboats. It shows a vessel with the U.S....
MILITARY
AFP

Iran-SKorea row worsens over oil billions frozen by US sanctions

A row between Iran and South Korea is intensifying, with Tehran threatening legal action unless Seoul releases more than $7 billion in funds for oil shipments frozen because of US sanctions. The Islamic republic was South Korea's third-largest Middle Eastern trade partner before the United States unilaterally withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers and reimposed crippling sanctions. Iran had been a key oil supplier to resource-poor South Korea and in turn imported industrial equipment, household appliances and vehicle spare parts from Seoul. "We have $7.8 billion of our money blocked in South Korean banks," said Iranian lawmaker Alireza Salimi, who is involved with the case.
ECONOMY
AFP

UN chief demands evidence for officials' expulsion from Ethiopia

In a rare move, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres lashed out Wednesday at Ethiopia's explanation for the recent expulsion of seven UN officials, which the UN says violates its charter, demanding written proof from Addis Ababa of their alleged misconduct. The expulsions sent shockwaves through the UN, where such moves are rare.
WORLD
sandiegouniontribune.com

Iraqi security forces, displaced vote ahead of elections

BAGHDAD — Iraqi security forces, displaced people, patients in hospitals and prisoners across the country cast their ballots Friday, two days before the rest of the nation votes in parliamentary elections. Sunday’s vote is being held six months before schedule, in line with a promise made by Prime Minister Mustafa...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

US official: American, Taliban officials to talk on evacuees

U.S. officials will meet with senior Taliban officials on Saturday and Sunday for talks aimed at easing the evacuations of foreign citizens and at-risk Afghans from Afghanistan a U.S. official said Friday.The focus of talks in Doha Qatar would be holding Afghanistan's Taliban leaders to commitments that they would allow Americans and other foreign nationals to leave Afghanistan, along with Afghans who once worked for the U.S. military or government and other Afghan allies, the official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak by name about the...
U.S. POLITICS

