The Lampasas tennis team won a hard-fought match over Brownwood on Saturday at 11-8. That team victory keeps the undefeated district run going. The Brownwood match started with doubles, and some lasted up to an hour and a half, with four of the six matches going to a thirdset tiebreaker. Nate Champion and Tyler Ecker won the only boys’ doubles match for the Badgers, but the three girls’ doubles…

LAMPASAS, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO