BUFFALO, N.Y. — Is a new stadium in Buffalo for the Bills on the mind of Gov. Kathy Hochul?. Two On Your Side has obtained a copy of the contract between Empire State Development (ESD) and AECOM, a multinational engineering and consulting firm. The company was hired in September to do a stadium study. AECOM agreed to do the work for $150,000.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO