CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

In India's city of silk sarees, rising prices pose risk to nascent recovery

By Manoj Kumar
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

VARANASI, India, Oct 4 (Reuters) - In the narrow lanes of the Hindu pilgrimage city of Varanasi, the centre of a famed silk-weaving industry, there’s little sign of the nascent economic recovery trumpeted by India’s policymakers.

Sales of the heavily brocaded silk sarees made in the ancient city on the river Ganges are currently down 70% from the pre-pandemic period, locals say. Many weavers have shut down their looms, others have sold them and some workers have pulled their children out of school, unable to afford the fees.

“Prices are sky-rocketing and I am unable to get even one-third of what I used to earn before the pandemic,” said Mohammad Kasim, a weaver who has sold two of his 16 looms.

A surge in global prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and other commodities like steel and copper is hurting millions of Indian households and businesses, already affected by the pandemic.

India meets 80% of its oil needs through imports, and the government imposes more than 100% tax on fuel products like petrol and diesel. Consumers and businesses end up shelling out higher fuel and transport rates compared to other emerging economies.

In addition to this, the fall in consumer incomes after the outbreak of the pandemic early last year are threatening demand for price-elastic goods.

Brocaded with gold, silver and copper, the heavy Banarasi silk sarees made in Varanasi, which is also called Benaras, are sold across India and overseas for women to wear at weddings and special occasions.

Weavers say they are struggling with shrinking demand as the expensive sarees they make are substituted with cheaper varieties, as well as the high prices of raw silk and brocade.

Prices of raw silk have gone up to 4,500 rupees ($61) a kg from 3,500 rupees in the last four months, Kasim said, while brocade material like copper and silver has became costlier by 40% - leaving profit margins in saree making to below 10%.

Kasim is among millions of Indians in small manufacturing and services - which account for 90% of jobs - who are complaining of a double whammy of high prices and weak demand.

Retail inflation has breached the central bank’s upper limit of 6% year-on-year a couple of times this year although in August it eased to 5.3%.

That poses a risk to the nascent recovery in Asia’s third largest economy after the worst-ever contraction of 7.3% in the last fiscal year ending in March.

The economy grew an annual 20.1 percent in the April-June quarter, and the government’s chief economic adviser, K.V. Subramanian, said: “India is poised for stronger growth”.

But N.R. Bhanumurthy, vice-chancellor of Bengaluru Ambedkar School of Economics University, said inflationary pressures pushed up by global supply chain issues and sluggish domestic demand would likely have a long-term impact on Indian manufacturing.

“With the rising risk of high inflation in the short term and massive unemployment in recent past, I don’t see prospects of a complete recovery soon,” he said.

NO CONSUMER DEMAND

Wholesale price-based inflation, a proxy of producers’ prices, rose in double-digits for the fifth month in a row to 11.4% in August year-on-year, stoking concerns companies could pass on rising costs to consumers.

Unlike some advanced economies, where governments have offered massive stimulus packages, India’s pandemic relief focused on credit guarantees on bank loans and free food grain to poor.

Rajan Behal, general secretary of the Varanasi cloth merchants’ association, a body of about 800 wholesale traders, said most businesses were reluctant to take on new bank loans even though the government has promised to stand guarantee.

“We would have happily mortgaged our properties for loans if there was consumer demand,” he told Reuters.

The hand-loom and power loom saree manufacturing industry, employing 1.5 million people in Varanasi and surrounding towns with an annual business of 700 billion rupees a year, is facing an “undeclared crisis,” he said.

Mohammad Siraj, 45, a power loom worker, said his family was surviving on free foodgrains - offered by the federal government to two-thirds of the 1.3 billion population as pandemic relief. Still household costs were high.

“I have taken my daughters out of school because I cannot afford the fees anymore,” Siraj said.

Traders in Varanasi, which is also a major Hindu pilgrimage destination, are now praying for a pick up in tourist inflows and garment demand during the festival and marriage season starting this month.

“We are dipping into our life savings or taking on debt to survive,” said Rahul Mehta, president of the local Tourism Welfare Association, a trade body of about 100 establishments.

He said earnings from about 6.5 million annual tourist inflows, estimated at 50 billion rupees in 2019/20 before the pandemic, could revive to 10-15 billion rupees this fiscal year if there was no surge in virus cases.

But any projections of an increase in demand are hostage to the price rise.

“We might have survived the coronavirus but we will not able to bear the burden of rising prices and fall in demand,” Mehta said, adding if tourism inflows and demand for sarees did not revive in the festival season, thousands of saree makers and vendors would have to close shop permanently. (Additional reporting by Aftab Ahmed in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

What's behind the rising energy prices

Energy prices are climbing around the world amid a perfect storm of extreme weather, rising power demand, and supply constraints. It’s roiling markets overseas, with China and India facing electricity crises while a dozen power companies in the U.K. have gone belly-up. Driving the news: Oil prices jumped again Monday...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New Pittsburgh Courier

India’s urban housing shortage rises 54 percent

KOLKATA, India — India’s urban housing shortage rose 54 percent to 29 million in 2018, from 18.78 million in 2012, according to a recently published research paper. The study revealed that the per capita floor area of congested households, defined as households where married couples do not have a separate room, decreased from 111 square feet in 2012 to 83 square feet in 2018.
INDIA
The Independent

India staring at power crisis with coal stocks down to days

An energy crisis is looming over India as coal supplies grow perilously low, adding to challenges for a recovery in Asia’s third largest economy after it was wracked by the pandemic. Supplies across the majority of coal-fired power plants in India have dwindled to just days worth of stock.Federal Power Minister R. K. Singh told the Indian Express newspaper this week that he was bracing for a “trying five to six months.” “I can’t say I am secure … With less than three days of stock, you can’t be secure,” Singh said. The shortages have stoked fears of potential...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Hindu#Ganges#Indian
The Independent

India's Tata Sons wins bid for national carrier Air India

Tata Sons, India’s oldest and largest conglomerate, will be the new owner of the country’s debt-laden national carrier Air India the government announced on Friday.The winning bid of 180 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) beat India s SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh, who offered 151 billion rupees ($2 billion) in his private capacity to acquire the airline, said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary at the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management. An initial sale attempt by the government in 2018 failed to attract any bidders.The sale marks the return of Air India to the Tata group, a pioneer in Indian...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Asian shares rise on stronger global risk appitite as oil prices ease

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian shares rallied on Thursday, taking heart from a late recovery on Wall Street after U.S. politicans appeared near to a temporary deal to avert a federal debt default and as Russia reassured Europe on gas supplies, calming volatile markets. Oil prices also dropped back from...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Jobs
bloomberglaw.com

China’s Developers Priced for Meltdown as Contagion Risk Spreads

A missed bond payment by a Chinese developer reignited investor angst about the health of the nation’s property sector on Tuesday. were poised for their biggest selloff in at least eight years amid renewed concern that authorities will do little to alleviate the credit crisis gripping the industry. Yields are near a decade high. Developer shares tumbled, with Sunac China Holdings Ltd. and China Aoyuan Group Ltd. falling at least 10%. A.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Reliance Retail to open 7-Eleven outlets in India

The 7-Eleven empire is coming to India India’s Reliance Retail Ventures has set a franchise agreement with 7-Eleven, Inc., to launch convenience stores in the second most populous nation, the company said Thursday. The stores will first be launched in the financial hub of Mumbai Indian media reported the first store is due to open within a few days. Earlier this week, Indian rival Future Retail ended its 2-year old agreement with Dallas Texas-based 7-Eleven to develop the franchise. Reliance, India’s biggest retailer, said in a statement that the stores would offer the usual convenience store...
BUSINESS
AFP

Sri Lanka allows sharp rise in food prices to ease shortages

The Sri Lankan government on Friday ended price controls on essential foods in a bid to end black market trading as food shortages worsen amid a foreign currency crisis. But the shortages worsened and last week authorities lifted controls on rice hoping to get supplies into markets.
GAS PRICE
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids

The energy crisis that's led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. The energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Electric companies are alerting customers about winter price hikes and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Why are gas prices rising and what will it mean for households and energy firms?

Gas prices have been soaring over the last year, and earlier this week were trading at around six times the levels they were at in January.It has put pressure on businesses and will squeeze householders turning on their gas heating over the winter.– Why has there been a surge in gas prices?There is not one single cause for the shortage, but people, companies and countries generally are having to compete with each other to buy up gas.Last year countries in Europe and Asia burned through a lot of their gas reserves to heat homes during the long winter.They have therefore...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

BOJ policymakers warned of Japan's recovery delay, China risk

TOKYO (Reuters) -Some Bank of Japan policymakers warned of the risk of a delay in the country's economic recovery as state of emergency curbs to combat the coronavirus pandemic weighed on consumption, minutes of their July meeting showed on Tuesday. While the nine-member board agreed that robust exports and capital...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

196K+
Followers
219K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy