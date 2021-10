The Jackson Broncs sit on top of the 3A West standings at 2-0 following a 53-12 win over Green River on Friday in Teton County. That conference is loaded with teams like Cody, Powell, Star Valley, and Evanston. Jackson has all the tools to win it all this season with the #1 passing attack in 3A. The Broncs have an explosive 1-2 punch in Sadler Smith and Brody Hasenack. Smith had a 400-yard passing game so far this season against Pocatello, Idaho while Hasenack has a 200-yard rushing game against Riverton. Jackson also has the #4 defense in 3A so this group should go far in the playoffs.

FOOTBALL ・ 3 DAYS AGO