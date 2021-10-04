CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blount County, AL

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Blount, Fayette, Lamar, Marion, Walker, Winston by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-04 03:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Blount; Fayette; Lamar; Marion; Walker; Winston DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Marion, Lamar, Fayette, Winston, Walker and Blount Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Walker County, AL
City
Marion, AL
County
Marion County, AL
City
Fayette, AL
County
Fayette County, AL
County
Blount County, AL
County
Lamar County, AL
County
Winston County, AL
The Associated Press

Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Journalists, human rights groups and other activists enthusiastically welcomed the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to two reporters at a time when media around the world face new pressures and crackdowns from the authorities. Friday’s announcement awarding the peace prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dense Fog Advisory
The Hill

Why Elon Musk is moving Tesla from California to Texas

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced Thursday that the company will relocate its headquarters. The Austin facility will be approximately five minutes from the airport and 15 minutes from the downtown area, Musk said. But Musk added that the company is not leaving the Golden State altogether. Tesla CEO Elon Musk...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Afghanistan explosion leaves at least 100 dead and wounded, Taliban official says

An explosion went off Friday among Shiite Muslim worshippers at a mosque in northern Afghanistan, killing or wounding at least 100 people, a Taliban police official said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which took place in Kunduz, the capital of Kunduz province, but militants from the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan have a long history of attacking Afghanistan's Shiite Muslim minority.
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy