UK has proposals to permanently replace the N.Ireland protocol- Telegraph

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit minister has drawn up proposals to permanently replace the Northern Ireland Protocol, a part of the Brexit divorce deal, and the government will make a decision by the end of next month, British newspapers reported.

Ministers are also due to make a decision by the end of next month on whether to suspend the Northern Ireland Brexit deal unilaterally, The Times reported.

Brexit minister David Frost has drawn up proposals to permanently replace the protocol and will say on Monday that “we cannot wait forever”, The Telegraph reported.

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

