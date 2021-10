The Salem Wildcats look to stay in the Cahokia Mississippi Conference race as they honor their seniors on Homecoming as they host the Columbia Eagles to town. Salem enters at 4-2 after last week’s tough loss at Breese Central. Salem enters tonight in 2nd place in the conference tied with Freeburg. Columbia is 3-3 overall and also 2-1 in the league along with Salem and the Midgets.

SALEM, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO