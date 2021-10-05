2021 10/05 Hunter Elliott Marlow

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Bruce Kropp
Cover picture for the articleHunter Elliott Marlow, 19, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away on October 2, 2021. He was born March 15, 2002, in Mount Vernon to Ryan Marlow and Amanda (Purnell). Hunter is survived by his father, Ryan Marlow and wife, Brandi of Mount Vernon; mother, Amanda Bathon and husband, Christopher of Mount Vernon; siblings, Breonna Wolff and husband, Brandon, Elijah Marlow, Hailei Marlow, Chalin Bathon, and Wren Bathon; grandparents, Larry and Debbie Marlow, Neal and Kaye Purnell, and Raymond and Julia Bathon, and Jerome and Denise Tobin; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

