In the last few weeks, Destin Daniel Cretton's Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings has been on a clear trajectory. It didn't quite manage to set a new high bar for opening weekends during the pandemic when it debuted in early September, but it did set an all-time record for the Labor Day holiday, and, as a theater-exclusive release, it has been raking in cash ever since. Last Sunday my column noted that the movie was on track to surpass Cate Shortland's Black Widow as the biggest domestic release of 2021, and now that is a goal that it has reached thanks to another ten-figure performance at the box office.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO