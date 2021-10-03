No. 5 Men’s Soccer with Fourth-Straight Shutout in Win at Old Dominion

NORFOLK, Va. – The 5th-ranked Marshall men's soccer team earned its fourth-straight clean sheet with a 1-0 win at Old Dominion on Sunday in Conference USA action. Graduate-student Pedro Dolabella scored his sixth goal of the year and third in the last two matches. Head coach Chris Grassie earned his 150th win of his coaching career. It is also the first time since 2012 that Marshall has delivered at least four-straight shutouts. The Herd had three-straight shutouts at three different times during the 2020-21 season. Back in 2012, Marshall had five-straight clean sheets to begin the year.