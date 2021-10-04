How Container Shipping Works? Complete Guide

Container shipping is a method used for the transportation of goods through the ocean. With the help of container shipping, it has been straightforward to transport business products and varieties of other products within and outside a country.

The shipping container may have different colors, like blue, green, red, and yellow, but they look the same as per their forms. Therefore, if you are willing to use shipping containers to export or import goods, it must be good to know how the shipment uses shipping containers to work.

Knowing about the shipping containers helps you avoid unnecessary expenses in your transport; it enables you to understand whether the containers are suitable for the safe transportation of your goods. Moreover, you feel at ease when you are sure that the containers will safely deliver your goods to their destination.

This article is all about how shipping containers work and help you with potential business steps .

Different Types Of Shipping Containers

It depends on your cargo as to which container may suit your goods. Different types of containers vary in size and rely on the volume and weight of your cargo. The exact size and type of cargo may not be useful to you again and again. I have listed here seven different types of shipping containers.

Standard Containers

The standard containers are fully enclosed containers with strong walls, roofs, and floors. There is only one door in one of the walls for accessing the goods inside.

Sizes: (length x width x height)

20’ x 8’ x 8’6”

40’ x 8’ x 8’6”

40’ x 8’ x 9’6”

The standard containers are the most popular option for transporting dry cargos packaged in boxes, bales, bags, pallets, etc. the 20’ and 40’ containers carry almost the same weight. The taller container is best for transporting taller cargo, especially hanging garments.

Hardtop Containers

The hardtop containers are best for heavy goods. The roof of the container is made of steel and removable for loading goods using cranes.

Sizes: (length x width x height)

20’ x 8’ x 8’6”

40’ x 8’ x 8’6”

40’ x 8’ x 9’6”

Flat Rack Containers

These containers have a steel-made body for their frame. There are no walls on two sides, and the floor is wooden. The end walls are either fixed or collapsible. The sizes are the same as the hardtop or the standard containers.

Sizes: (length x width x height)

20’ x 8’ x 8’6”

40’ x 8’ x 8’6”

40’ x 8’ x 9’6”

Insulated Container

The insulated containers have polyurethane foam on the walls to maximize insulation. The container also has features to control the temperature within. As a result, these containers have the best use in transporting goods that need a certain temperature for safe transportation.

Sizes: (length x width x height)

20’ x 8’ x 8’6”

40’ x 8’ x 8’6”

Platform Container

The platform containers are just containers that look like a floor made of steel frame and wooden floor and are useful for transporting oversized and heavy goods.

Sizes: (length x width x height)

20’ x 8’ x 8’6”

40’ x 8’ x 8’6”

Open Top Containers

These containers have an open roof or a tarpaulin roof that is easily removable for stuffing cargo using cranes. These are generally used to carry heavy goods.

Sizes: (length x width x height)

20’ x 8’ x 8’6”

40’ x 8’ x 8’6”

40’ x 8’ x 9’6”

Reefer Containers

The reefer containers are thermal units that have compressors used for heating or cooling the packaged cargo. Temperature-sensitive goods, goods that have possibilities of being damaged due to improper temperature, are the cargos for reefer containers.

Sizes: (length x width x height)

20’ x 8’ x 8’6”

40’ x 8’ x 8’6”

40’ x 8’ x 9’6”

The Process of Container Shipping

There are several steps regarding the shipment of any cargo from one country to another. Here are the steps that cargo needs to pass through before reaching its shipment destination.

The process starts with a particular buyer showing interest in buying your product. They send a letter of inquiry outlining their interests and the terms of the business .

. The second step is the seller screening the buyers and their country in the restricted list for the legalities of doing business with them. The seller needs to check whether the government has any caution or restriction for doing business with that particular company and the country it belongs to.

If the screening shows you that the buyer is eligible to do business with , then you have to provide the buyer with a proforma invoice.

, then you have to provide the buyer with a proforma invoice. After you have sent the proforma, the buyer will accept your proposal after a few negotiations of the terms of the business .

. When the business contract is complete, the next step is the preparation of the exports and shipping documents. You will have to give the buyer a commercial invoice and attach packaging details .

. The seller needs to run one more restricted party screening before the shipment sails away.

Bottom Line

The seller must keep copies of all the documents regarding the business and the shipment of the goods. For utmost safety, the seller must keep a record of all the contact information and conversations with the buyer regarding the sale and the shipment. The phone calls, emails , letters are all very crucial For keeping the whole process of business safe.

I hope you got the gist of how the container shipment works. Let us know your thoughts about this article.

Author Bio

Alisha Jones is an online entrepreneur by profession and passionate blogger by heart. She is on a mission to help digital businesses grow online. She shares her journey, insights, and experiences at Search Engine Magazine & Dreamland Estate & Finance Team & Sb News Room . If you are an entrepreneur, digital marketing professional, or simply an info-holic, then this blog is for you.