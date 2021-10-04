New TV Network Features Caribbean News, Entertainment and Marketing Opportunities

Executives from BET, Facebook, Hulu, NBCUniversal and Showtime will join the “Building New Worlds With Entertainment Marketing” panel on October 21 in the Variety Streaming Room, presented by Facebook. The panel will be a deep dive into how marketers approach promoting entertainment around IP that transports fans to a brand-new world of experiences, leading to connections with fans that can last for generations. Panelists include James Smith, Head of Industry, Entertainment, Facebook; Scott Donaton, SVP and Head of Marketing, Hulu; Michael Engleman, Chief Marketing Officer, Showtime; Kimberly Paige, Chief Marketing Officer, BET, and Ellen Stone, EVP, Entertainment Brand Strategy and Consumer Engagement, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The conversation will be moderated by Heidi Chung, Media Correspondent, Variety Intelligence Platform (VIP). “To compete amongst a new tide of streaming possibilities, platforms are now facing an unparalleled engagement and retention challenge. The solution to this challenge can be reachable for today’s streaming brands: leverage your IP and show your subscribers a whole new world that transcends beyond the screen and into the physical, digital and virtual realities,” said Smith. Registration is free but required for access. Secure your spot at: variety.com/buildingnewworldspanel

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO