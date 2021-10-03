CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers LB Kenneth Murray ruled out Monday night vs. Raiders

By Gavino Borquez
 5 days ago
Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray will not play on Monday night against the Raiders.

Murray, who was initially listed as questionable with an ankle injury, has been downgraded to out for the prime matchup.

Murray had to be carted off the practice field Saturday after grabbing his leg in a good amount of pain. Trainers rushed over, and it took him a few minutes before being taken off.

Murray re-injured the same ankle that knocked him out of the Cowboys game briefly in Week 2.

The amount of time Murray will miss remains to be seen.

With Murray out of Monday night’s action, Drue Tranquill and Kyzir White will get the majority of the workload. For additional depth, we could see rookie Nick Niemann make his NFL debut.

