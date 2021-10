BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL is through three weeks of the season, and despite a number of injury scares across the league last weekend, Cam Newton remains without a job. The 32-year-old is still keeping busy, though, posting his game day outfit for the second straight Sunday on his Instagram page. “I mean this goes without saying, but this would’ve been my game day outfit. Things happen,” Newton said with a shrug while donning a white suit with matching hat. Newton used the same caption he used in Week 2: “No team, no problem.” View this post on Instagram A post shared...

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO