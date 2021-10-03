CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Two service members go to court against COVID vaccine mandate

By Alex Gibbs
KLTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Two U.S. service members who have recovered from COVID-19 are asking a Federal Judge to stop the Defense Department’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The service members, one Army and the other Marine Corps, argue that since they have developed natural immunity after recovering from the virus, it should be their choice to receive the vaccine. Lawyer and retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Wade Faulkner says the Federal Judge could rule in their favor in stopping the mandate, but it remains an uphill battle.

Comments / 0

