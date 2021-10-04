CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada Football Triumphs Over Boise State 41-31, Improves to 3-1 on the Year

By Emerson Drewes
nevadasagebrush.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wolf Pack football team traveled to Boise, Idaho to take on Boise State University, coming out on top 41-31. The first quarter was more of a back-and-forth battle for Nevada. Quarterback Carson Strong went 8-15 in the quarter, tallying 118 yards of passing and one touchdown. Strong managed all of this while also putting the team in position for a field goal made by place kicker Brandon Talton. However, Boise State also had their share of production, as they threw for two touchdowns to make it a 10-14 game going into the second quarter.

